Irvington Theater Announces Free Kick-Off Event For All-Virtual Fall 2020 Season

The season kicks off on September 26.

In a year of unprecedented challenges and physical distance, Irvington Theater will present "Irvington Anywhere," their entirely virtual fall season of short films, lively concerts, and classic celebrations. The season kicks off on September 26 with a with a free, online event for the whole family!

Theater Manager Greg Allen will greet digital audiences from the Irvington stage before premiering Irving the Theater Nut! Adapted from his children's book of the same name, this short film follows a theater-loving squirrel named Irving who desperately wishes to be a part of the magic happening inside of Irvington Theater. (We can relate!) The film features the talents of Irvington Theater Commissioners, young actors from Broadway Training Center and Clocktower Players, and the town's own Mayor Brian Smith in the role of the narrator.

"It's been a tough year for everyone," says Allen, "but it is wonderful to see how people have turned to online arts for comfort during this pandemic. We hope this love letter to theater will inspire our audiences to support all arts and stay creative through these uncertain times."

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovate programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 118-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater continues its tradition with unprecedented reach though its all-virtual fall season, "Irvington Anywhere." Irvington Anywhere is made possible thanks to the generous support of Eric Bernstein of Compass, Dobbs Ferry.

This kick-off event will stream for free on Saturday, August 26 at 7pm. Reserve your free ticket to receive the viewing link and password at irvingtontheater.com/irvingtonanywhere.

