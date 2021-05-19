In-Person Live Music And Comedy Returns to White Plains Performing Arts Center

The long-awaited return to live entertainment is finally here! After a year closure, the White Plains Performing Arts Center have announced that it will reopen with three LIVE IN PERSON events this summer.

The facility has been thoroughly cleaned and installed with a state-of-the-art air filtration HVAC system. Hand sanitizer stations will be in place throughout the lobby and plexiglass barriers in areas of high person-to-person contact.

Our summer entertainment offerings are as follows:

Rock 'N Radio: Music's Biggest Hits

Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 pm

Get ready to rock and roll down memory lane with an evening of music and memories straight from the radio featuring the biggest pop songs of all time. Groove along to over eight decades of chart-topping hits from the greatest names in music history including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Adele just to name a few.

Mark Cordes is THE SPOUSE WHISPERER

Saturday, July 24 at 8:00 pm

Whether you're searching or already with that hunk-of-burning-love, you can't miss The Spouse Whisperer. Come spend an evening with hilarious comedian Mark Cordes as you examine the ups and downs of dating, relationships, marriage, divorce, and all other aspects of this crazy thing we call life. This is one show that will have you laughing hysterically as Cordes educates the crowd on the do's and don'ts of relationships. The Spouse Whisperer is cool, it's hilarious, and there is never a dull moment.

Jukebox Hero with music direction by Tommy Faragher

Saturday, August 28 at 8:00 pm

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. John Lloyd Young: Jukebox Hero is a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young's critically acclaimed debut album "My Turn" the show features "Sherry", "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You", "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me", "In the Still of the Night" along with treasures in shades of Goodfellas, James Bond, David Lynch and spaghetti westerns from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones and more. This evening is not to be missed!

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys. As Valli, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from New York and national media, including one of the most the most exciting New York Times reviews ever written for an actor making a Broadway debut. Mr. Young went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. Mr. Young sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys Original Cast Album. Young made his West End debut, playing the role at London's Piccadilly Theatre. Young re-created his award-winning Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Jersey Boys, which premiered across the world in 2014.

The New York Times writes that Young "has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere." Mr. Young has played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as Marius in Les Miserables at the Hollywood Bowl, and he has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the White House, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Congress, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Radio City Music Hall, the New York City Marathon, Feinstein's in New York and San Francisco, New York's Cafe Carlyle, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium and the Staples Center, and with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch, and the Pasadena Pops, conducted by Michael Feinstein. He is a Member of the Artists Committee for the annual Kennedy Center Honors and a former presidentially-appointed Member of Barack Obama's President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.