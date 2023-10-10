Immersive ALL MY SONS is Coming To Scarsdale

Performances run October 28-29.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The Red Umbrella Theatre Company makes its Scarsdale debut with an American classic in an immersive experience at historic Wayside Cottage. The porch and the venue itself will become the backdrop for Arthur Miller's All My Sons. The tragedy, which first opened in 1947 at the Coronet Theatre in New York is based on a true story. Miller's drama about the long-hidden secret that threatens to tear apart a Midwest family in the aftermath of WWII comes to blazing new life.

As students at The Atlantic Acting School, Artistic Directors Annika Rudolph and Connor Kopko thought of ways to bring the audience into the story even more. "We've been inspired by site-specific productions like Bated Breath's Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec," in which co-producer Annika Rudolph was a cast member, "as well as the popular immersive productions in London like the new staging of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club," Rudolph noted.

Finding the right place to bring the action to life was a treasure hunt leading to Scarsdale's Wayside Cottage.

"The space felt like the Keller family's home from the moment we first visited Wayside Cottage," Rudolph stated. "It's wild to think back to our time at Atlantic Acting School; back when All My Sons was an assignment and this immersive staging was a daydream."

Scarsdale's own Elizabeth Simmons plays Kate Keller: "As soon as I stepped into the audition room, I knew this was something special. I had actually thought of All My Sons as the next big play I'd love to do. I didn't know how or when, but when it all came together-kismet!" She continues, "playing Kate has always been a dream, she loves her family so deeply and is caught in the middle between acceptance and denial. It's a journey that I think a lot of people who have lost someone can recognize."

Audience members will join the Keller family on the back porch and be part of the three acts that unfold. The show will run on October 28 and 29 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at Click Here.

Getting there:

Address: 1039 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Parking will be down the street at Scarsdale High School: 1057 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Via MetroNorth: Get off at the Scarsdale train station. From there, it is a 3-minute drive or a short 15-20 minute walk. Continue up Popham Road, then take a left on Post Road until you arrive at the cottage.




