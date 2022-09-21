IN THE CONTINUUM Opens at Shadowland Stages This Week

SHADOWLAND STAGES is celebrating the opening of IN THE CONTINUUM, featuring talented fresh new faces in an intimate tour-de-force drama stretching across two continents.

Striking Drama IN THE CONTINUUM plays limited engagement September 23rd - October 2nd.

Two actresses portray dozens of roles in this captivating story of parallel lives on one darkly comic, kaleidoscopic weekend in South Central Los Angeles and Harare, Zimbabwe. SHADOWLAND STAGES is proud to announce this dynamic two-hander will feature two actresses making their SHADOWLAND debuts - Kayla Bennett and Omolade Wey.

KAYLA BENNETT

is a New York based actor born and raised in the Bronx. Her love for acting grew in high school with Epic Theater Ensemble, where she learned how Shakespeare's language could be used as a tool to help tell the stories that she and her friends thought were important for the community to hear. Kayla graduated with her B.A in theater from SUNY Buffalo State College in 2019. In college, she played Raylynn in BLOOD AT THE ROOT by Dominique Morisseau at the Paul Robeson Theater in Buffalo, NY. Once she moved back to New York City, Kayla ventured out into the film world. She has done a digital book promo commercial for Hadiatou Wann's new children's book The Power of Dua and made her short film debut as Benvolio in the Romeo and Juliet Short film, directed by Michelle Beck in collaboration with Epic Theatre Ensemble. Her most recent credits include Sanaa in GENERATION RISE, directed by Sara Zatz and Kirya Traber at the New Victory Theater and her voice acting debut as Kallidike in LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS, directed by Rachel Chavkin and Keenan Tyler Oliphant. Kayla understands her power as a storyteller, she wants to continue to tell stories that shed light on black experiences.

OMOLADE WEY

is excited to be making her Shadowland Stages debut! She recently graduated with her MFA from UNC/PlayMakers' Professional Actor Training Program, and is passionate about telling stories about the lives of people of the African diaspora. Favorite credits include: INSURRECTION: HOLDING HISTORY (Georgetown Univ.), STICK FLY, and NO CHILD (PlayMakers Repertory Company). Omolade received a BSFS in Culture & Politics from Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service.

The play is helmed by Director Jammie Patton, who thrilled audiences last year with THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess, which was the exciting inaugural production at The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES (the organization's new intimate flexible black box theatre).

(Director) director/writer/actress, is thrilled to be returning to SHADOWLAND STAGES for a third production after having performed in the Company's 2019 production of FLINT and then subsequently directing THE NICETIES in 2021. Some other notable directng credits include STEEL MAGNOLIAS, THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS (North Atlanta School of the Arts), WITHOUT A PENIS (Women of Color Playwright's Festival @ Henry Street Settlement Theater), COLORED PEOPLE'S TIME, HEAVY ROTATION (Negro Ensemble Company), PROJECT PLAYWRIGHT (Northern Stage, Vermont) MARIPOSA! (ACJ, San Jose, Costa Rica), SICK RHYMES (New York City Hip Hop Theater Festival) TRIVIA ABOUT YOU and SANS MASK (NYC Park Bench Plays, Nomad Theatrical) and The Gold Standard Play Festival. Jammie has produced and directed television specials for Brooklyn Cable Access and Manhattan Cable Network for many years. She has also directed several music videos, short documentaries as well as a yet-to-be-released feature narrative, shot in her hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. Short films directed and produced by Patton include Skeletons, Charlie's Kitchen Waltz, Finding Her Light, and The Nest. The Nest is currently making the rounds on the film festival circuit to critical acclaim. Patton is a proud graduate of Howard University and the British American Drama Academy at Oxford University.

IN THE CONTINUUM will play a two week limited engagement September 23rd through October 2nd at The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES, 14 Market Street (corner of Center Street) in Ellenville, NY 12428. Performances are EVERY Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm, with a special ONE TIME ONLY "vaxxed and masked" Saturday Matinee on Saturday, September 24th at 2pm. Tickets are $34 - $42 and can be purchased at ShadowlandStages.org or by calling 845-647-5511. Walk-up sales at the box office where the show is playing begin two hours prior to any performance.