Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hoff-Barthelson Hosts An Online Open House For Its Popular Summer Arts Program

Learn about this summer's program and early-bird discount!

Feb. 16, 2023  

Hoff-Barthelson Hosts An Online Open House For Its Popular Summer Arts Program

Join Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Summer Arts Program Co-Directors Donna Elaine and Rie Matsumoto and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole for a lively online introduction to the School's popular Summer Arts Program on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4:00-5:00 pm via Zoom.

Hoff-Barthelson's Summer Arts Program offers rich, individually tailored experiences in music, movement, visual art, and drama for students entering grades 1-9. Selected late afternoon offerings are available for students entering grades 10-12.

This year's program is being offered in two customizable three-week sessions: June 26-July 14 and July 17-August 4. Morning, Afternoon and Full Day options are available as well as Early Drop Off and Late Pick Up.

Class and ensemble content varies from session 1 to session 2 providing students who attend both sessions with unique and complementary learning experiences.

To receive the Zoom link, RSVP by visiting http://bit.ly/3Z0ggTH or https://hbms.org/k-12/summer-arts-program/; emailing summerarts@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is the ideal setting for a stimulating, challenging, and fun-filled summer of creative exploration. Participants benefit from expert instruction; a nurturing environment; learning and practicing with peers; exploring new instruments, styles, and art forms; growing in their understanding of the language of music (music theory); honing performance skills; and forming lasting friendships.

Space is limited; enrollment is on a first come, first served basis.

Early-bird registration discounts available through March 31. Partial need-based financial aid available.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.



IRRADIANCE Recreates The Great Pyramids at the Paramount Hudson Theater, Featuring The Dai Photo
IRRADIANCE Recreates The Great Pyramids at the Paramount Hudson Theater, Featuring The Daisy Jopling Band
IRRADIANCE at the Great Pyramids of Egypt recreated at the Paramount Hudson Theater in Peekskill, New York on March, 25th, 2023 featuring The Daisy Jopling Band and special guests.
Queens Theatre Presents THE MONKEY KING: A Kung-Fu Musical Photo
Queens Theatre Presents THE MONKEY KING: A Kung-Fu Musical
On Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th, Queens Theatre presents The Monkey King: A Kung-Fu Musical, an original production by real-life dynamic duo husband and wife team and theatre artists from Forest Hills, Queens,  Kimbirdlee and Jonathan Fadner.
Arc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadways Matt Bogart Photo
Arc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadway's Matt Bogart
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will welcome Westchester native, Broadway actor Matt Bogart who leads an incredible cast of Broadway actors in The Goat or, Who Is Sylvia? by Edward Albee.
Student Blog: In Conversation With Joshua Piper Photo
Student Blog: In Conversation With Joshua Piper
Joshua Piper is no stranger to the stage, whether it be performing or writing, the Junior at Wagner can give a piece or two of advice. Read in on my chat with him on advice for writers ranging from those waiting to get started and those anxious to get produced!

More Hot Stories For You


Purchase College To Honor Technical Theatre Legend William M. Mensching On April 24Purchase College To Honor Technical Theatre Legend William M. Mensching On April 24
February 15, 2023

Purchase College, State University of New York’s Broadway Technical Theatre History Project, will present the Ninth Broadway technical “Backstage Legends and Masters Award” to theater legend, William M. (Bill) Mensching on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. at The Performing Arts Center on campus, located at 735 Anderson Hill Road in Purchase, NY.
Queens Theatre Presents THE MONKEY KING: A Kung-Fu MusicalQueens Theatre Presents THE MONKEY KING: A Kung-Fu Musical
February 2, 2023

On Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th, Queens Theatre presents The Monkey King: A Kung-Fu Musical, an original production by real-life dynamic duo husband and wife team and theatre artists from Forest Hills, Queens,  Kimbirdlee and Jonathan Fadner.
Arc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadway's Matt BogartArc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadway's Matt Bogart
February 1, 2023

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will welcome Westchester native, Broadway actor Matt Bogart who leads an incredible cast of Broadway actors in The Goat or, Who Is Sylvia? by Edward Albee.
ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS Reading Announced At Westchester Playhouse, February 5ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS Reading Announced At Westchester Playhouse, February 5
January 27, 2023

Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse.
The Emelin Theatre FILM CLUB Series Begins February 1The Emelin Theatre FILM CLUB Series Begins February 1
January 19, 2023

The Emelin Theatre continues its eminent FILM CLUB series beginning Feb 1 with a slate of five critically acclaimed, pre-release films.
share