Hoff-Barthelson Hosts An Online Open House For Its Popular Summer Arts Program

Join Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Summer Arts Program Co-Directors Donna Elaine and Rie Matsumoto and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole for a lively online introduction to the School's popular Summer Arts Program on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4:00-5:00 pm via Zoom.

Hoff-Barthelson's Summer Arts Program offers rich, individually tailored experiences in music, movement, visual art, and drama for students entering grades 1-9. Selected late afternoon offerings are available for students entering grades 10-12.

This year's program is being offered in two customizable three-week sessions: June 26-July 14 and July 17-August 4. Morning, Afternoon and Full Day options are available as well as Early Drop Off and Late Pick Up.

Class and ensemble content varies from session 1 to session 2 providing students who attend both sessions with unique and complementary learning experiences.

To receive the Zoom link, RSVP by visiting http://bit.ly/3Z0ggTH or https://hbms.org/k-12/summer-arts-program/; emailing summerarts@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is the ideal setting for a stimulating, challenging, and fun-filled summer of creative exploration. Participants benefit from expert instruction; a nurturing environment; learning and practicing with peers; exploring new instruments, styles, and art forms; growing in their understanding of the language of music (music theory); honing performance skills; and forming lasting friendships.

Space is limited; enrollment is on a first come, first served basis.

Early-bird registration discounts available through March 31. Partial need-based financial aid available.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.