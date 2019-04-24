Gerry Malkin Jazz Collective Perform 'Post Bebop' Sound At Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) Saturday, May 4

On Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 pm, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will continue its highly touted Jazz Masters series with the Gerry Malkin Jazz Collective, renowned artists who have been called a "quintessential... group that plays top-notch music" with pedigrees that "run deep in the jazz hierarchy." Led by Malkin on tenor sax, the distinctive post bebop sound of the Collective interprets music of the classic era of mid-twentieth century jazz from Miles Davis to John Coltrane. The group will play at WCT's Black Box at 23 Water St.

Malkin has performed with internationally known artists ranging from Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops, to Tito Puente, Steve Johns, Adam Nussbaum and Dave Weckl. The other musicians in the band, including trumpet player Scott Wendholt, lead soloist in Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra; Chris Morrison on guitar; Christian Fabian on bass; and drummer Bobby Leonard, have also performed with such jazz greats as Maynard Ferguson, Kenny Garrett and Ruth Brown.

Tickets, $20, can be purchased online at: https://gerrymalkinwct2019.brownpapertickets.com/ (limited seating available; advance purchase is strongly recommended.) Refreshments will be available.

About Westchester Collaborative Theater

Since its opening in 2017, the WCT black box performance space has become increasingly known as a venue showcasing WCT plays and readings, as well as live music and a variety of performance artists. For upcoming theater and music events visit http://www.wctheater.org/

Westchester Collaborative Theater is a multicultural, cooperative theater company located in Ossining, NY, dedicated to developing new work for the stage and bringing live theater to the community. It is comprised of local playwrights, actors, and directors who employ a Lab approach in which new stage works are nurtured through an iterative process of readings, critiques, and rewrites. When work is ready for production, it is presented to the public.

WCT is committed to furthering theater arts in our community. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a recipient of production grants from ArtsWestchester and New York State Council on the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You