FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko to Perform at the Emelin Theatre in April

This spring, the Emelin Theatre will present three cabaret events featuring some of Broadway's most exciting artists. The entertainment begins when Broadway's Julie Benko (Funny Girl) performs "Standby, Me" featuring pianist Jason Yeager, on Friday, April 21 at 8pm. On Thursday, May 4, The Emelin Theatre presents an evening of song, whimsy and wit with fashion designer, writer and entertainer extraordinaire Isaac Mizrahi (Mr. Cellophane in Chicago on Broadway). On Friday, June 9, Tony Award winning (The Light in the Piazza) Music Director and Orchestrator Ted Sperling takes the stage at the Emelin Theatre for an intimate conversation in song, with his friends Santino Fontana (Tony Award for Tootsie, and famed voice of Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen) & Jessica Fontana (Broadway's Cinderella), for A Broadway Romance.

This press release focuses on the first of these events, "Standby, Me."

Julie Benko | "STANDBY, ME" | Featuring Pianist Jason Yeager

The first of these events at the Emelin Theatre is Standby, Me featuring Broadway breakout artist Julie Benko, accompanied by her husband, pianist Jason Yeager. Already an accomplished actress and singer with an impressive resume on Broadway, Benko was performing in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl when fate took a turn. One night last spring, Benko took the stage as standby for Fanny Brice, and took her bow as Broadway's newest star.

In "Standby, Me" at the Emelin, Benko reflects on the journey leading to her meteoric rise, sharing songs and behind-the-scenes stories of her days understudying in Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Spring Awakening, and more. From Broadway classics ("People," "Matchmaker") to jazz standards ("Twisted") to contemporary favorites ("What's Gonna Happen," "Journey to the Past"), "Standby, Me" offers an evening of spectacular vocals, theatrical lore, and inspiration for all the greatest stars-to-be.



BENKO'S RISE TO STARDOM

Just as Fanny Brice went from being virtually unknown to one of the most popular stars of her day, so too has Julie Benko received notoriety and praise for her vocal performance and interpretation of that legendary star. Benko's work as a standby in Funny Girl demonstrated her versatility as a performer and her ability to thrive in high-pressure situations, helping establish her as one of the most exciting and dynamic young talents in musical theater today.

"Playing Fanny is an Olympic sport," the 33-year-old artist explains. It's not just vocally incredibly demanding, it's also physically incredibly demanding. You almost never leave the stage... [and then] only to change your clothes quickly in the wings and then rush back on. I mean, It's physically so hard on your body, it's hard on your voice. It's emotionally draining and that's what makes it so challenging and therefore rewarding. It's certainly the hardest thing I've ever done." New York Theatre Guide

Lauded for her charismatic personality, engaging stage presence and strong vocal chops, Benko has played on Broadway, Off Broadway and toured nationally and internationally with various musicals to critical acclaim and has performed in various concerts and cabarets in New York City and beyond. A TikTok phenom with over 10.8 million views, Benko is also a recording artist with two albums, and a brand new single "Start With A Bang" with the Broadway sinfonietta.



BENKO & YEAGER | A DYNAMIC MUSICAL DUO

Whether you're familiar with Julie Benko or not, her upcoming performance at the intimate Emelin Theatre is the perfect opportunity to see this rising star perform, up close and personal. Accompanied by musical collaborator and husband, pianist Jason Yeager, Benko performed with the virtuoso long before they were a couple. Called "A Dynamic Duo, on and Off the Stage," by The New York Times, the couple's romantic involvement has only served to improve and expand their ability to collaborate. Whether working together on their Jazzy new release Hand In Hand or raising money for charity during the pandemic with their Quarantunes musical or performing live on stage in "Standby, Me," at the Emelin Theatre, Benko and Yeager make beautiful music together.



