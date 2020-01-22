Emelin Theatre Announces March 2020 Events

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced its lineup of events for March. See full details below:

JOHN SCOFIELD | SOLO

THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020 @ 8PM | JAZZ | $60/$52/$45

One of the principal innovators of modern jazz guitar, Scofield's guitar work has influenced jazz since the late 70's and continues to do so today. Possessor of a very distinctive sound and stylistic diversity, Scofield is a masterful jazz improviser whose music generally falls somewhere between post-bop, funk edged jazz, and R&B. A creative artist of a rare sort, John Scofield is a stylistic chameleon who has forged a consistent, rock-solid aesthetic identity. "The modern messiah of 'Terminator jazz' (DownBeat)." This event is part of the all new Emelin Jazz Circle formalizing the Emelin's commitment to present World Class Jazz. Right Here! There will be complimentary tastings from Catskill Distilling Company before the show.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020 @ 8pm | ROCK/SOUL | $39/$33/$29

Hailed as the new Janis Joplin, the raspy-voiced singer-songwriter is one of the great blues singers of her generation. A versatile and talented artist embracing music, theater and film, Fuchs is probably best known for her "triumphal" (NYT) performance in the role of 'Sadie,' the aspiring rock singer/songwriter in the film Across The Universe. She was Dana has ignited performance stages all over the world with her burnt-honey vocals and bruisingly honest songwriting.

1 2 3 ANDRES

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 @ 11AM & 1:30PM | FAMILY | $20/$15

Andrés and Christina are the Latin Grammy-winning music duo 1 2 3 Andrés, and their award-winning music and lively concerts get the whole family dancing and learning, in Spanish and English. 1 2 3 Andrés tours nationally with concerts for kids of all ages and their families. Come sing and dance your way through the Americas and learning some Spanish along the way as 1 2 3 Andrés blends Spanish and English seamlessly into this bilingual story with themes of empathy and friendship. All ages.

This event is sponsored in part by Miller's Toys, ConEdison & Peckham Industries, Inc.

MELANIE KRAUT

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 @ 8PM | ROCK/BROADWAY | $35/$30/$25 | Students: $15

Melanie Kraut and her Broadway guest artists perform an incredible evening of music ranging from musical theatre standards to country to the screaming vocals of classic rock 'n' roll. Kraut's energy is contagious, and her powerful voice is electrifying on stage. Celebrated by The New York Times as having "a sweet, strong, supple voice," Westchester's own Melanie Kraut is a NYC musical theatre actor/singer/dancer and classically trained coloratura soprano, who has been featured on NYC stages, on television and in national commercials. Broadway guests artists include Glenn Seven Allen, Lisa Datz, Ryan K. Baller and Eliana May.

Melanie Kraut will donate all of her proceeds from this show to WhyHunger's Artists Against Hunger and Poverty (whyhunger.org), and CURE: Coalition For Undoing Racism Through Education (learnwithcure.com).

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020 @ 3PM | THEATRE/FILM | $25/$15 (STUDENTS)

RATED PG | RUN TIME: 188 minutes

The Best of British Theatre in HD Pre-Recorded Broadcast

Directed by Nicholas Hytner

National Theatre Live rebroadcasts a performance of William Shakespeare's most famous romantic comedy captured live on film from the Bridge Theatre in London starring Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones"), and Oliver Chris (Green Wing, NT Live: Young Marx). 'The course of true love never did run smooth.' A feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations... with hilarious, but dark consequences.

David Davis & THE WARRIOR RIVER BOYS

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020 @ 8PM | BLUEGRASS | $42/$37 | Students $15

A Tribute to the Music of Charlie Poole

Recognized as modern leaders in traditional bluegrass, David Davis & the Warrior River Boys have thrown genre boundaries aside to delve deep into the roots of acoustic music in a stunning tribute to the legendary Charlie Poole. A generation before Bill Monroe was credited with founding bluegrass, the music of Charlie Poole and his North Carolina Ramblers was a common source of repertoire for many early bluegrass bands. Leveraging recordings from the 1920's, Davis and his band have taken key elements from Poole's music to create a masterful and exciting collection of olda??time tunes melded with bluegrass instrumentation, rhythm, and harmonies. The result is a modern take on the music of the man Davis believes is not only the 'Grandfather' of bluegrass, but of a broader roots music family.

Lisa Loeb | SOLO

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020 @ 8PM | POP/ROCK | $48/$38

Starting her career with the platinum-selling Number 1 hit song "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites, the 90's pop icon quickly followed that up with the hit singles "Do You Sleep," "I Do," and "Let's Forget about It" and the albums Cake and Pie and No Fairy Tale, among others. The acclaimed singer-songwriter, producer, touring artist, actress of TV and film, author, and philanthropist, won the 2018 GRAMMY for Best Children's Album.

THE POUT-POUT FISH

SATURDAY, MAR 28, 2020 @ 11AM & 1:30PM | FAMILY | $20/$15

This new musical features whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. In this colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller written by Deborah Diesen and illustrated by Dan Hanna, Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl and discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. This production is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's The King And I, On the Town, and Radio City's New York Spectacular. The writing team includes New Victory LabWorks Residency recipients Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, and Fergus Walsh. A TheatreWorksUSA production. Ages: 3 and up.

This event is sponsored in part by Miller's Toys, ConEdison & Peckham Industries, Inc.

THE PEKING ACROBATS

SUNDAY, MARCH 29, 2020 @ 1:30 & 4PM | FAMILY | Adults $30/ Children $20

For the last 32 years, the world-renowned Chinese acrobatic troupe of stage, television and film, have pushed the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Part of a time-honored Chinese tradition, the troupe is rooted in centuries of Chinese history and folk art. Tradition demands that each generation of acrobats add its own improvements and embellishments; because of this, high honor is conferred upon those skilled enough to become acrobats. THE PEKING ACROBATS seek to uphold this rich and ancient folk art tradition, bringing it to new technical heights while integrating twenty-first century technology.

