Eddie Barbash to Perform Gershwin and Jazz at Chamber Music Rochester

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Chamber Music Rochester will continue its 50th Anniversary Season on Sunday, November 15, 2026, with Eddie Barbash of The Late Show Band, the Sequel. The concert begins at 3:00 p.m. at Beston Hall in Nazareth University's Glazer Music Performance Center, 4245 East Avenue.

The program opens with George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, arranged for piano and string quintet. After intermission, saxophonist Eddie Barbash joins pianist and arranger Kyle Athayde for jazz standards and original arrangements featuring a jazz quartet and string quartet.

Barbash, a founding member of the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, returns to bring jazz and chamber music together on an intimate stage.

A free pre-concert talk begins at 2:30 p.m. and offers an approachable introduction to the program. No musical background is needed.

Single tickets are $35. Students and children attend for free by visiting the welcome table.

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