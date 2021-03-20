Dryden Theatre Announces Reopening on April 2

The Dryden Theatre has announced that it will reopen its doors on April 2, after shutting down in January 2020, first for construction, and then due to COVID-19.

The theatre's film screening lineup will include Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" on April 2, followed by Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" on April 3, as part of the Dryden's "We Knew Jack: Remembering Jack Garner" series.

That series also includes "My Darling Clementine," "The Heiress," "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World," and "Jackie Brown."

The Dryden's schedule will run Wednesday through Saturday. Additional films on the lineup include "The Philadelphia Story," "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir," "Fury," "The Trip," "Frances Ha," and "Le Plaisir."

Advance tickets will be required for admission, with the doors opening at 6:45 p.m. and the films beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.eastman.org/events/film-screenings.