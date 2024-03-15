Distinguished Cellist Hai-Ye Ni To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series will continue with distinguished cellist Hai-Ye Ni on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 1:00 – 3:15 pm. The master class is part of the School's 2024 Master Class Series, which features coaching sessions from globally acclaimed musicians and educators.

The class will be held at the School, located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, and is open to the public to observe free of charge. However, reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, e-mailing hb@hbms.org, or by calling 914-723-1169.

About the Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series

Master class coaching by guest artists has been a cornerstone of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Daniel Phillips, violin; composers Reiko Füting and Alyssa Weinberg; Hai-Ye Ni, cello; John McCarthy, piano; and Alexa Still, flute.

Master classes provide a transformative experience for both students and audiences. Following meticulous preparation, students showcase their talents, receiving invaluable feedback and guidance from master teachers. This interaction challenges students to approach their pieces in new and critical ways, resulting in inspiring and enlightening performances. Yet the impact extends beyond those on stage—all attendees can learn by observing the creative process firsthand. As iconic performers coach the next generation, the audience gains insight into musical artistry and interpretation. Even developing musicians are granted a rare glimpse into the mastery of world-class artists.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hai-Ye Ni to our Master Class series," said HBMS Executive Director Gabriella Sanna. "Her profound musicality and unwavering commitment to artistic integrity make her an ideal mentor for our students."

About Hai-Ye Ni

Renowned cellist Hai-Ye Ni, Principal Cellist of The Philadelphia Orchestra since 2006, began her illustrious career as Associate Principal Cellist with the New York Philharmonic. Her ascent to prominence was catalyzed by winning the Naumburg International Cello Competition in 1991 followed by triumphs at the 1996 International Paulo Cello Competition in Finland and the 2001 Avery Fisher Career Grant.

In the summer of 2023, Ms. Ni delivered captivating performances at the Sarasota Music Festival in Florida, Chamber Music Dolomiti in Italy, and a recital at the New England Conservatory. Upcoming engagements include a performance with the Apollo Orchestra in Washington, DC. She made her solo debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2010, expanding her repertoire to include works by Tan Dun, Tchaikovsky, Brahms, and Beethoven.

As a soloist, Ms. Ni has graced prestigious ensembles and symphonies worldwide, including the Chicago, San Francisco, and Vancouver symphonies, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. Her recital venues encompass the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Wallace Collection in London. She has performed at renowned festivals like Ravinia, Marlboro, and Aspen.

Notable highlights include an All-Baroque concertos program with the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra, collaborations with Lang Lang at Carnegie, and recognition in Strad and Strings magazines. Beyond performing, Ms. Ni has contributed to the music world by serving on competition juries and conducting master classes at esteemed institutions including the Curtis Institute of Music, the Mannes College of Music, the Manhattan School of Music, the Shanghai Conservatory, and the Central Conservatory in Beijing Born in Shanghai, she studied cello under Irene Sharp, Joel Krosnick, and William Pleeth.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School:

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.