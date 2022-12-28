Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Composers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in January

The fourth event in the series features Michael Wolff Trio, performing Michael's original music, as well as compositions by his renowned colleagues.

Dec. 28, 2022  

Composers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in January On January 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano. The fourth event in the series features Michael Wolff Trio, performing Michael's original music, as well as compositions by his renowned colleagues.

Michael is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, bandleader, and now, author. In a long-running musical career, he has been the musical director for the great Grammy-winning jazz singer, Nancy Wilson and the award-winning The Arsenio Hall Show. He has also been a member of Impure Thoughts, Wolff & Clark Expedition, and a co-star with his sons on the series The Naked Brothers Band. He is a recipient of the BMI Music Award, the winner of the Gold Disc Award in Japan, and the recipient of the Hamptons International Film Festival's award for best film score for the film, The Tic Code, starring Polly Draper, Carol Kane, Tony Shalhoub, Gregory Hines and Camryn Manheim. His life story is detailed in his memoir, On That Note.

Wolff made his recording debut with Cal Tjader in the mid 70's and has since gone on to play and record with some of the greatest jazz muscians in the world, including Grammy nominated Flora Purim and her husband Airto Moreira; jazz alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderly; Sonny Rollins, the great jazz tenor saxophonist who is widely recognized as one of the most important and influential jazz musicians in the world; and The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, among many others. Please join us for this limited seating event at the intimate Kostabi World in Chelsea.

Previously featured on the 'Kostabi Piano Series' were pianists Urs Hager, Kritjian Randalu, and Adam.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwoo Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwood Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Fort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the Arts Photo
Fort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the Arts
Fort Salem Theater has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwood Pla Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwood Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Mount Vernons Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today Photo
Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today
Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, 'Christmas with Grace,' on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.)

More Hot Stories For You


Composers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in JanuaryComposers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in January
December 28, 2022

On January 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.
Fort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the ArtsFort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the Arts
December 19, 2022

Fort Salem Theater has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE TodayMount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today
December 18, 2022

Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, 'Christmas with Grace,' on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.)
SPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive DirectorSPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director
December 12, 2022

The Board of Directors of SPACE on Ryder Farm has announced the appointment of Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director of the treasured Hudson Valley-based arts organization.
Kathy Zimmer Comes to The Mercury LoungeKathy Zimmer Comes to The Mercury Lounge
December 6, 2022

Kathy Zimmer returns to the Mercury Lounge on December 20, at 7:45PM. Opening at 6 PM are singer-songwriters Angie Pastor and Jackie Evans.
share