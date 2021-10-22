Clocktower Players to Return to the Stage With PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Concert

Intermission is OVER. The optimism and excitement are mounting. Broadway is returning - and so is Clocktower Players! Pop that cork and let the champagne flow!

On Saturday October 23rd, celebrate Clocktower Players triumphant return to the stage with PRISCILLA Queen of the Desert: a concert fun-raiser and disco costume ball! Starring George H. Croom, Tony Melson, and Jason Summers, and featuring Rene O'Neal, Lauren Gulliver Travers, and Zully Ramos, this one-night-only concert is sure to have you dancing in your seat! Miguel Acevedo, Laura Donaldson, Gina LaRiccia, Remi Tuckman, Larry E. Johnson, Bryce Kylie, Christopher Oldi, Jesse Pellegrino, Luis Quintero, Jocelyn Rosenthal, Josue Jasmin, and Jacki Agrusa round out this powerhouse cast. George Croom serves as Director and Musical Director, with Clocktower's Artistic and Executive Director, Cagle McDonald as Associate Director. Add in blazing choreography from Josue Jasmin, and we guarantee this show is not to be missed! McDonald says it best, "People are really loving dancing and singing together. We have these amazing headpieces and costumes. It's going to be great." And the party doesn't stop after our 90-minute show. We will be hosting a post-show party with food and drinks and a disco dance right onstage! "We're encouraging people to dress up," McDonald said. "Dress up in drag. Dress up as a diva. It's the dressing-up season, so we'd love to see people have fun with that too."

So, get those leisure suits out of storage! Pack up your wigs, lashes, heels and all the glitter you can find! Join us at the historic Tarrytown Music Hall as this joyous concert version of the Tony-winning musical welcomes you back DISCO style!

Chock-full of theatrical razzle-dazzle this show-stopping and epic event features all of your favorite dance-floor classics, including HOT STUFF, ITS RAINING MEN, I WILL SURVIVE, GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN, FINALLY and many more; pure joy guaranteed! Time to SHAKE YOUR GROOVE THING once again! Do not wait, get your tickets at tarrytownmusichall.org today!

Those wishing to donate to Clocktower in addition to purchasing a ticket to the show can do so by visiting clocktowerplayers.com. Your contributions help support our classes and productions for theater enthusiasts of all ages. For the 2021-2022 season, you can keep the fun going and join us for Disney's WINNIE THE POOH Kids (grades 1-4) and URINETOWN (grades 9-12) rehearsing now. Spring productions include Disney's MOANA for the kids and Nickelodeon's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS the musical for grades 5 - 12.

"We are roaring back with a roster of delightful shows that brings us together. As we prepare for our 44th Season and beyond, we need the bubbly overflowing! As the world worked through a devastating pandemic, Clocktower stepped up to the challenges and kept telling stories that spoke to the best parts of our humanity, growing and learning and making magic! Now we have artists who are thrilled to perform again onstage and powerful stories to share. Exuberant art is waiting for you on the other side of this pandemic and Clocktower Players is coming back stronger than ever. Please join us!"-Cagle McDonald

Visit clocktowerplayers.com for all the details.