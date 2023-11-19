Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Clocktower Players to Present 10 Year Reunion Concert of RAGTIME

Performances will be at the historic Manor Club in Pelham Manor on Saturday, December 9th at 7:30pm and Sunday December 10th at 2pm.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Classical Candlelight Concerts to Present CROSSING THE OCEAN with Bridget Kibbey, Harp and Photo 3 Classical Candlelight Concerts to Present CROSSING THE OCEAN with Bridget Kibbey, Harp and Elliott Forrest, WQXR
Review: A DIVINE SISTER ACT at Actors Conservatory Theatre Photo 4 Review: A DIVINE SISTER ACT at Actors Conservatory Theatre

Clocktower Players to Present 10 Year Reunion Concert of RAGTIME

Clocktower Players to Present 10 Year Reunion Concert of RAGTIME

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its renowned production, Clocktower Players has announced RAGTIME The Musical REUNION IN CONCERT.  Performances will be at the historic Manor Club, 1023 Esplanade in Pelham Manor on Saturday December 9th at 7:30pm and Sunday December 10th at 2pm.

This must-see event of the holiday season reunites many of Clocktower's outstanding cast - including Sekou Luke as Coalhouse Walker Jr, Jennie Berkson as Mother, Neil Schleifer as Tateh, Ruperta Nelson as Sarah, Tom Beck as Younger Brother, and Fred Lichtstein as Grandfather.  They are joined by new cast members Ryan Hontz as Father, Cindy Finegan as Emma Goldman, and some of the best local talent in the tri-state area.  Other returning cast members from the 2013 production include Amanda Berkson, Olivia Berkson, Larry E. Johnson, Sindee Krakauer, Katie Luekens Chan Chee, Rene O'Neal, Jesse Pellegrino, Michael Serpe, Libby Whitely Scherer and Jamie Whitfield.  Completing the cast are Peter Adamson, Lisa Ammon, Cory Ford, Chris Giordano, Peter Green, Calvin Lindo, Candace Lynn Matthews, David Neilsen, Arshia Panicker, Emily Pendergrast, Luis Quintero Jr, Victor Vyssotski and Margaret Young.

 

“Ragtime has always held a special place for me - its messages of hope in the face of struggle are as relevant now as ever.  We are honored to share it with a new audience, while saluting our beloved 2013 production.  Revisiting this thrilling music is a particular joy, and working with this powerhouse cast is an uplifting experience.” - Rene O'Neal, producer

 

Set at the turn of the century New York, Ragtime is the award-winning musical that intertwines three distinctive American stories - a Harlem pianist, a Jewish immigrant, and a stifled upper-class wife - each united by courage, compassion, and the desire for a better future.  Weaving in real life historical figures, this epic masterpiece highlights the fight for justice, racial equality, the persistence of dreams, and the endless power of the heart. 

 

 A Clocktower Players production, with direction by Debra Lee Failla and music direction by George Croom.  Book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Aherns; produced with permission from Music Theater International (MTI). 

 

Tickets are $35.00; to purchase and for additional information please visit the link below.




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Review: Its Worth Visiting CLYBOURNE PARK at Elmwood Playhouse Photo
Review: It's Worth Visiting CLYBOURNE PARK at Elmwood Playhouse

The excellent ensemble's work across the board is as riveting as it is skillful, testament also to director Kathleen Mahan

2
Hoff-Barthelson To Hold Auditions for Music Schools Festival Orchestra, December 9 Photo
Hoff-Barthelson To Hold Auditions for Music School's Festival Orchestra, December 9

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Jun Nakabayashi, is set to captivate audiences with a Winter Concert titled 'Homage' on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

3
Review: A DIVINE SISTER ACT at Actors Conservatory Theatre Photo
Review: A DIVINE SISTER ACT at Actors Conservatory Theatre

What did our critic think of A DIVINE SISTER ACT AT ACT at Actors Conservatory Theatre? Actors Conservatory Theatre brings a delightfully entertaining production to Bronxville’s Taylor Hall. Based on the hilarious 1992 hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act, received five Tony Award nominations in 2011 including Best Musical.

4
Broadway Training Center Of Westchester to Present 2024 Winter Gala in January Photo
Broadway Training Center Of Westchester to Present 2024 Winter Gala in January

Broadway Training Center (BTC) Winter Gala 2024 honors Jason & Fiona, Co-Executive Artistic Directors. Enjoy performances, food, auctions, and raffles.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
Tony Yazbeck in Rockland / Westchester Tony Yazbeck
Emelin Theatre (12/01-12/01)Tracker
Nutcracker Dream in Rockland / Westchester Nutcracker Dream
Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/29)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Rockland / Westchester The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Tarrytown Music Hall (11/25-11/25)
Experience the Magic of Holiday Lane in Rockland / Westchester Experience the Magic of Holiday Lane
American Christmas (11/01-12/22)
Anastasia in Rockland / Westchester Anastasia
White Plains Performing Arts Center (12/15-1/07)
What Terminal is Frontier at MIA in Rockland / Westchester What Terminal is Frontier at MIA
junemartin (12/11-11/09)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Rockland / Westchester Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You