Clocktower Players to Present 10 Year Reunion Concert of RAGTIME

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its renowned production, Clocktower Players has announced RAGTIME The Musical REUNION IN CONCERT. Performances will be at the historic Manor Club, 1023 Esplanade in Pelham Manor on Saturday December 9th at 7:30pm and Sunday December 10th at 2pm.

This must-see event of the holiday season reunites many of Clocktower's outstanding cast - including Sekou Luke as Coalhouse Walker Jr, Jennie Berkson as Mother, Neil Schleifer as Tateh, Ruperta Nelson as Sarah, Tom Beck as Younger Brother, and Fred Lichtstein as Grandfather. They are joined by new cast members Ryan Hontz as Father, Cindy Finegan as Emma Goldman, and some of the best local talent in the tri-state area. Other returning cast members from the 2013 production include Amanda Berkson, Olivia Berkson, Larry E. Johnson, Sindee Krakauer, Katie Luekens Chan Chee, Rene O'Neal, Jesse Pellegrino, Michael Serpe, Libby Whitely Scherer and Jamie Whitfield. Completing the cast are Peter Adamson, Lisa Ammon, Cory Ford, Chris Giordano, Peter Green, Calvin Lindo, Candace Lynn Matthews, David Neilsen, Arshia Panicker, Emily Pendergrast, Luis Quintero Jr, Victor Vyssotski and Margaret Young.

“Ragtime has always held a special place for me - its messages of hope in the face of struggle are as relevant now as ever. We are honored to share it with a new audience, while saluting our beloved 2013 production. Revisiting this thrilling music is a particular joy, and working with this powerhouse cast is an uplifting experience.” - Rene O'Neal, producer

Set at the turn of the century New York, Ragtime is the award-winning musical that intertwines three distinctive American stories - a Harlem pianist, a Jewish immigrant, and a stifled upper-class wife - each united by courage, compassion, and the desire for a better future. Weaving in real life historical figures, this epic masterpiece highlights the fight for justice, racial equality, the persistence of dreams, and the endless power of the heart.

A Clocktower Players production, with direction by Debra Lee Failla and music direction by George Croom. Book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Aherns; produced with permission from Music Theater International (MTI).

Tickets are $35.00; to purchase and for additional information please visit the link below.