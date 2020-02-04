Caramoor Announces 75th Summer Season

Caramoor celebrates its 75th anniversary this summer in peak form, unveiling a legion of campus improvements resulting from the Inspire capital campaign, from a new entrance to the Venetian Theater to a new box office to new landscaping, all with the audience experience in mind and in perfect tune with the outstanding variety of exceptional music from artists originating around the country and around the world (June 20-Aug 2).

Multiple events throughout Caramoor's seven weeks of programming recognize the centenary of the Harlem Renaissance, including a collaborative retelling of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream by the Classical Theatre of Harlem and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. Site-specific programming includes the newly commissioned sound sculpture in"C" by iconic sound artist Trimpin; On Site Opera's rendition of Paisiello's The Barber of Seville, using the Rosen House as a set; and the world premiere of Field of Vision by Michael Gordon, composed specifically for performance on the Caramoor grounds.

In another first, Nico Muhly's new violin concerto, Shrink, will be given its New York premiere by Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto and The Knights. Caramoor continues its dedication to raising the profiles of female composers and performers, with the world premiere of a string quartet by Paola Prestini and a chamber orchestra work by Anna Clyne; a recent orchestral work by Missy Mazzoli conducted by Karina Canellakis, winner of the 2016 Georg Solti Conducting Award and the newly appointed Chief Conductor of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; and more.

Now in the sixth year of its collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, Caramoor's jazz offerings include an opening night performance by Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, followed later in the summer by the all-day Jazz Festival, headlined by the multi-Grammy-winning Brazilian pianist, singer, and composer Eliane Elias. The American Roots Music Festival begins a new programming partnership this season with City Winery, with headliner Taj Mahal and special guest Deva Mahal. Caramoor continues to be one of the Northeast's finest presenters of orchestral and chamber music, welcoming a stellar roster of performers including Orchestra of St. Luke's, Trinity Baroque Orchestra, Apollo's Fire, the Danish String Quartet, pianists Inon Barnatan and Benjamin Grosvenor, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, conductor Ludovic Morlot, and many more.

Finally, Caramoor's continued dedication to the support of up-and-coming musicians provides opportunities to alumni from its Evnin Rising Stars mentoring program and this year's Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, the Thalea String Quartet.



The season marks the third year of programs developed by Kathy Schuman, who joined Caramoor as Vice President of Artistic Programming in 2016. As she comments about her third season:

"I continue to be inspired by the unique surroundings at Caramoor and the site-specific performance opportunities throughout the grounds. This summer I'm especially excited about our thread on the Harlem Renaissance, and to continue to bring many artists to Caramoor for the first time. I feel strongly about welcoming new voices into the Caramoor family."

For more information, visit https://www.caramoor.org/.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You