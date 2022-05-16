Broadway Training Center Gala Will Honor Schoenfelds and Village of Hastings

The past two years haven't been easy for performing arts schools and organizations like Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC). But now that the pandemic has gotten under control and audiences are returning to shows and other large in-person events, BTC Artistic Directors Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos have aptly titled their May 23 Gala "Together at Last."

The event, to be held at the award-winning Harvest on Hudson restaurant in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. starting at 6:30 pm, will celebrate not only the school's 30th anniversary, but also "the courage, perseverance, and ingenuity that brought the BTC community through a year like no other," explained Santos. Amid the festivities - which will include cabaret-style performances by the school's alumni and current students, exclusive private access to the restaurant and its gardens, spectacular Hudson River views at sunset, and unique auction and raffle prizes - it will honor two parties who have been instrumental in BTC's success.

The first honorees will be Manhattan couple Susan and Steve Schoenfeld, longtime members of the school's Board of Directors and Co-Treasurers, who have played a crucial role in supporting BTC for decades. The Schoenfelds first joined the BTC community more than 20 years ago, when their child Roxy was 11 years old and they were living in Scarsdale (Edgemont). A few years later, they helped bring Brantman and Santos on as Co-Artistic Directors. Over the years, they have given generously of their time and resources, and during the pandemic, they helped BTC secure more than $140,000 in government grants and credits.

"BTC simply would not be what it is today without Susan and Steve's extraordinary dedication as our partners, our advocates, and our friends," said Brantman.

The second honoree will be the Village of Hastings, whose mayor, Nicola (Niki) Armacost, will attend to accept on behalf of the Village.

"The Village's elected officials and staff have always been great partners with the local business community," said Santos, who also serves as musical director. "But during the last 26 months, as businesses all over the region struggled to cope with the impacts of the pandemic, the Village's level of commitment and support has been truly remarkable."

As examples, Santos cited when the Village's Downtown Advocate sent special communications to make sure Hastings businesses were aware of every new grant and loan opportunity. Community events were organized to keep residents engaged and connected to local businesses. Health guidelines and rules were clearly communicated and backed by consultations with local health officials and physicians. "For us, we were so grateful for the Village's timely communications of opportunities for funding for PPE, which allowed us to welcome students back to our space in person."

A Full Evening of Fun

After the performances, dinner and dessert, the fundraiser will feature a live auction, raffle prizes, and a silent auction that will be online and available even without a ticket purchase. Items will include tickets to Broadway shows, dance performances, and concerts, as well as one-of-a-kind experiences such as wine tasting with Jeff Wooddy of Rochambeau Wines & Liquors in Dobbs Ferry, a cooking class/demonstration followed by a gourmet dinner party in your home, and an evening of kayaking on the Hudson at sunset.

Tickets are available online at https://one.bidpal.net/btcgala2022/welcome: $190 for adults, $60 for seniors (K-12).

Please visit https://one.bidpal.net/btcgala2022/custom/custom6 for the latest information on the event's COVID safety protocols.

Serving the Community and Region for 30 Years

Based in Hastings-on-Hudson, Broadway Training Center of Westchester is a premier performing arts school that provides year-long training programs in acting, voice, dance, and performance ensembles for grades K-12 and adults. With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. The performance program, Ensemble, is BTC's most intensive offering, requiring an entrance interview and placement audition.

The school and its students have won over 90 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for 14 consecutive years. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as "the best in Southern Westchester." Westchester Family has named it "Best Children's Theater Company," and BroadwayWorld dubbed BTC "Best Dance Studio of the Decade" in Westchester and Rockland counties.

While BTC strives to offer the most professional training available in a highly nurturing environment, its main mission is to encourage responsibility, commitment, collaboration, imagination, generosity, and honesty, using theatre as a vehicle for personal development. Its mantra is "developing character on and off the stage." Its students hail from throughout Westchester and Rockland counties, southern Connecticut and the Bronx.