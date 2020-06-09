Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Announces Cancellation of 2020 Pavilion Season Due to the Health Crisis

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival, today announced the cancellation of its 2020 Pavilion Season. Bethel Woods management along with its board of trustees made the decision to suspend its Pavilion stage programming this summer as a result of the continued threat to health and safety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bethel Woods' season was set to include over 20 shows, including James Taylor, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, and The Black Crowes. Eric Frances, Chief Executive Officer of Bethel Woods says, "Our concerts have been enjoyed against a backdrop of the invigorating summer sun and the bright moon and stars on a clear night. At other times, we endured torrential rain, lightning, and squalls of wind. a?? And here we are, in 2020, facing what feels like the most challenging storms of our lifetime," Frances continues, "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the Pavilion stage will not be opening this summer. We have worked tirelessly to navigate governmental restrictions and the pandemic's impact on the concert industry, resulting in many artists cancelling their tours. I know this is disappointing news to all our loyal donors, members, sponsors and guests who have shared 14 summers of concerts with their friends and families. We cannot, however, safely and in good faith provide our guests the quality experience that has become the standard of Bethel Woods."



Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a 501(c)3 nonprofit cultural organization, depends on its ticket sales and the generosity of individuals and corporate underwriters in order to carry out its mission to inspire and empower individuals through shared experiences. The center, which includes a museum and a variety of programming, reaches over 250,000 guests and participants every year as it seeks to amplify and honor a historic legacy.



"Since breaking ground in 2004, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has been a beacon of hope, promise, joy and optimism for our region. By joining together for inspiring musical performances with family, friends, and live music fans alike, we remind the world how powerful shared human experiences can make lasting memories. Last year, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival - echoing the profound transformative impact that togetherness can bestow on an entire generation," adds Frances.



At this time, many concert dates have been moved to 2021. The 800+ acre campus, consisting of multiple venues and spaces, is exploring alternative programming if viable. Frances states, "The Event Gallery, Museum and its exhibits, along with our new outdoor augmented reality tour, will open as soon as it is safe to do so. While this is not the outcome any of us desired, we assure you that we will weather this storm and connect with you in other ways until we can be together again."



Ticket holders, Members and Season Lawn Pass holders have the option to 1) donate all or a portion of their ticket(s)/membership value to help sustain Bethel Woods and continue programming and preservation efforts at the historic site; 2) defer their value to respective 2021 events, memberships or season lawn passes; 3) receive a full refund. Any donation of tickets, memberships and season lawn passes will be matched by a generous member of the Board of Trustees. For details and FAQs on refunds please visit, www.bethelwoodscenter.org/covid19.

Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You