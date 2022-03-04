BWW REVIEWS: Sunday Afternoon With LIMELIGHT THEATRE COMPANY'S MARRY ME A LITTLE

Some of the greatest stories ever told only involve two people, lost in their own cocoon of song yet bound to each other through the lyrics they sing. Even without a plot to bind them, the songs of two strangers echo throughout the theater with individual joy, longing or sadness; in their emotions are they brought together to shine in a single spotlight. Two people who live in the same building and unbeknownst to the audience if they've ever shared a connection before, come home to separate apartments and resign themselves to an evening of song. Two people, a man and a woman, in their solitude traverse the many facets of the late Stephen Sondheim's lost works - songs written for some of his most well-known musicals, which were eventually cut from their final scores.

Limelight Theatre Company, an up and coming professional theater in Westchester County, had a great idea - why not bring Sondheim's lesser known songs back to the stage and give them the much deserved chance to be heard? Recently performed at the Ossie David Theater in New Rochelle, and much to the delight of many audience members who took a welcome retreat from the city, Marry Me a Little is a fun musical revue and Limelight's way of commemorating the late great lyricist and composer. Bringing together a collection of culled songs from Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and A Little Night Music, Limelight's revue was recently performed as part of the group's 2021-22 concert series. Just as these two characters embrace their loneliness through an evening of song, so, too, does the audience embrace the magic of Sondheim through songs they may have never heard, but learn to love all the same.

Directed by Stephanie Scuderi, Marry Me a Little is Limelight Theatre Company's next venture in bringing more inclusive and affordable performing arts to the greater NYC area. Originally performed off-off Broadway in 1980 and comprised of only two actors and their accompanist, the show is a simple yet fun evening at the theater... if anything involving Sondheim's works can ever be described as simple. When a person's less famous works deserve their own show, you know you're dealing with something special!

Scuderi's production is able to capture the audience's attention and doesn't let go as this trio of talent navigates its way through the magic that is Sondheim. Through the complexities of his music and the winding narratives of his lyrics, Marry Me a Little brings this musical family together for a concert full of whimsical tales, times of longing followed by sweet moments of affection. What results is a special evening spent with two characters who, without the necessity of a plot, pour their utmost emotion into each song they sing - into each new story they tell with each other, a special intimacy that grows between a man and woman who don't need to know the other is there to partake in the magic of Sondheim.

Joshua Shea Coates and Sarah Milnamow are the wonderful stars of Limelight's Marry Me a Little, and do a wonderful job in bringing the story of Sondheim's words to the stage. Joining them is T.C. Kincer on piano, who is equally as amazing - listening to him perfectly (and almost effortlessly - a real feat indeed!) play through the difficulty of Sondheim's music is nothing short of impressive. As they perform such songs as "Two Fairytales", "All Things Bright and Beautiful", "Once Upon a Time" and the titular "Marry Me a Little", these three performers showcase their immense talent and do more than simply entertain their audience - they are so invested in what they sing, and with their beautiful voices, show us all that their true calling is right there on that stage. It was a pleasure to watch them make their way from song to song, listening to their beautiful voices make a complex Sondheim melody seem like a whimsical walk in the park. The talent seen on the Ossie Davis theater stage last Sunday afternoon was evident, and places Limelight Theatre Company at the top of the list of professional theaters in the Westchester/Rockland area.

Kudos must also go to all those involved in making this production the hit it was. Stage Manager Sydney Gershon, Sound Designer Adam Romano, Lighting Designer RKE Productions, Lightboard Operator Gillian Anderson, Photographers Sarah and Sean O'Hara and all those who contributed to this show deserve much praise in giving this simple production a breathe of new life, and making audiences love it!

Marry Me a Little recently completed its run at the Ossie Davis Theater in the New Rochelle Public Library. The concert is part of Limelight Theatre Company's 2021-22 season.

Photo Credit: Sarah and Sean O'Hara