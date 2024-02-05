BWW Q&A: Clay Singer of THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group

Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16 winner of “The Voice”) and Clay Singer (National Tour of The Band’s Visit) will star in three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group, directed by Jessica McRoberts, with music direction by Paul Peglar.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS will play Thursday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 25th at The Drowned Lands (252 State School Road, Warwick, NY). Tickets for THE LAST FIVE YEARS range from $45 - 65 (including fees) and are now on sale at Click Here.

This modern musical chronicles a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie's story is told in chronological order starting after the couple has just met, and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order.

CTG launched with a sold-out cabaret fundraiser at The Drowned Lands Brewery on Friday, July 14, 2023, followed by their October 2023, sold-out inaugural production, The Rocky Horror Show. In December 2023, CTG celebrated the holidays with That Holiday Feeling starring Broadway’s Harris M Turner and Mara Davi.

Core Theatre Group is a professional theater company in Orange County, New York. Setting course to enrich our community by connecting people through the transformative power of the performing arts, our vision is to create a center for artistic work that entertains, educates, and enlightens our community.

By offering creative collaborations of industry, professionals, and local talents, CTG is bringing a signature brand of homegrown entertainment experiences to the Warwick valley area. CTG’s Artistic Advisory Council includes Craig Carnelia, Paige Davis, Ben Folds, Christopher Gatelli, Alex Lacamoire, Norm Lewis, Molly Ringwald, Stephen Oremus, Seth Rudetsky, and Maury Yeston.

An actor/chef based in Brooklyn, Clay is thrilled to work with this incredible group of artists at the Core Theater Group! Singer appeared in the Broadway first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical The Band’s Visit. Other favorite credits include: Into the Woods(Barrington Stage in the Berkshires), Single Rider (off-Broadway), and 4000 Miles (Westport Country Playhouse). Clay graduated from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. Represented by Nicolosi Agency and Robert Stein Management. Big thank you to Core Theater Group for the opportunity to work on such a beautiful show. Find more on Instagram @Claybsinger.

What drew you to the role of Jamie Wellerstein in The Last Five Years?

Jamie is unapologetically driven, messy and he wears his heart on his sleeve. His material is brutally honest at points; which makes for an exciting role to step into. The first time I heard the music of The Last Five Years was in preparation to play Jamie when I was 13 years old. Oy Vey! I remember feeling very connected to Jamie's marriage struggles. Which is genuinely absurd considering I was 13. Although it speaks to the authenticity and relatability that Jason Robert Brown created in these characters. I certainly didn't understand the life experiences of Jamie, but the score that Jason wrote to accompany his lyrics resonates with enough honesty to leave an impact. I'm very excited to return to this character now that I have a more of a grasp on Jamie's life experience.

Can you give us some insight into your process for preparing for a role in a musical like this?

I've known this music for most of my life, it feels very much so ingrained my body. Stepping out of my muscle memory and approaching it as something new has been the biggest challenge as I prepare to take on the role. I'm focusing on the tiny details of the score that I've surely missed over the years. With any good writer, you cant ignore the smallest change in rhythm or phrasing. Paul Peglar, our MD, has been extremely helpful in discovering those details, that make the material feel fresh.

You've mentioned the incredible group of artists at the Core Theater Group, can you tell us more about that collaborative experience?

Core theater group is a very new theater, but they are certainly not new to this business. Jessica McRoberts is driving this production with so much passion that its infectious. Everyone on this team feels as though they need to tell this story. As an artist thats the kind of work you're always striving to be part of.

As an actor/chef based in Brooklyn, how do you balance your culinary passion with your acting career?

It fuels my work! I'm a firm believer that in order to be the best artist you can be, you must surround your life with passion. I love cooking, it is part of who I am. Growing up, I spent hours and hours sitting in my grandma's pizza shop, watching her cook. To finally have an opportunity to cook professionally has brought so much joy to my life and I think that follows me into audition rooms. However, it gets a little tricky when I finish a shift at 1 am and have to be at an audition at 10 am. It's all worth it to me.

What do you hope the audience takes away from The Last Five Years performance?

I hope that our production of The Last Five Years offers the audience a moment of catharsis as they watch this relationship unfold.

How has it been working with Maelyn Jarmon?

Maelyn is a gem. She always has a little joke or a funny voice to make everyone feel comfortable and at ease. She's just so darn charming! I knew going into this process she is a phenomenal vocalist but I've been so taken back by the depth of her acting. I see it in her eyes every time she sings. She's truly a special performer and I'm honored to share the stage with her as she makes her return to theater and even more excited for everyone else to see her talent for years to come.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

People must see this show because it offers the audience the opportunity to feel something deeply. Whether its the characters, the heartbreak of the relationship, or the beautiful score laid out by Jason Robert Brown, there is something for any audience member to relate to.