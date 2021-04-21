BREAKING NEWS: Fort Salem Theater To Kick Off Reopening Programming With Two Mainstage Musicals

Fort Salem Theater is thrilled to announce their 2021 Summer series! The COVID-conscious productions will mark both the theater's reopening from the global pandemic, as well as the official grand reopening under new venue owners and management. The curtain rises on the theater's mainstage with The Marvelous Wonderettes (June 19-27), followed by Next to Normal (July 23-August 1). Limited tickets are available now at www.FortSalem.com .

The theater will follow the New York State Interim COVID-19 Guidance for Small and Medium Scale Performing Arts and Entertainment , selling only 65 tickets per indoor performance, which represents 33% of the theater's capacity. Audience members will be seated a minimum of 12 feet away from performers at all times in pre-assigned seating of alternating rows with multiple seats between parties. Masks will be enforced for all ticket buyers and lobby workers, with additional guidelines in place to minimize guest interaction throughout the building. A minimum of two certified COVID Compliance Officers will supervise all rehearsals and performances to monitor health and safety protocols daily. The theater's full COVID compliance plan is available at www.FortSalem.com/Covid .

"We're excited to welcome the community back into the beautiful Fort Salem Theater. It has been closed for too long, and we can't wait to be part of bringing the performing arts back to Salem and the Capital Region. We are fully committed to offering events that we know audiences will love, while ensuring an environment that offers the safest experience we can provide," Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West stated. "We've intentionally selected small-cast productions with reduced production teams to minimize the number of people at rehearsals and backstage and performances."

In order to reduce the staffing capacity, guest artist Dr. John Norine Jr. will serve as both music director and technical director, designing scenery, lights, and sound for the full Summer season. He partners with Kyle West, who will direct, choreograph, and costume the series. Local choreographer Susi Thomas rounds out the production team as co-choreographer for The Marvelous Wonderettes. All three creatives are fully vaccinated.

For information on tickets and auditions (now being accepted virtually), visit www.FortSalem.com .

The Marvelous Wonderettes

Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 27

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00PM; Sundays at 2:00PM

Directed by Kyle West

Music Directed by John Norine Jr

Choreographed by Kyle West & Susi Thomas

Created by Roger Bean



About the show:

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring hit songs of the '50s and '60s, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

Next to Normal

Friday, July 23-Sunday, August 1

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00PM; Sundays at 2:00PM



Directed by Kyle West

Music Directed by John Norine Jr

Music by Tom Kitt

Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey



About the show:

Hailed as "brave and breathtaking" by The New York Times, Next to Normal is a contemporary Broadway musical and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010, becoming only the eighth musical to ever receive the award. Written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal brings to the stage a typical American family as they cope with loss and the unpredictability of a mother's deep struggles with mental health. In addition to the show's Pulitzer Prize, the original New York City production received 11 Tony Award nominations (winning 4), plus numerous accolades from the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards and The Lucille Lortel Awards.

Fort Salem Theater is located at 11 E. Broadway, Salem NY 12865. For tickets, audition details, and more information, visit www.FortSalem.com.