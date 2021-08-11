Auditions For Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra To Be Held On September 2

Students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to be a part of one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States!

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will hold auditions for clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, timpani and string players for the 2021-2022 season of the School's Festival Orchestra on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. All auditions will be held online via Zoom.

Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with members of the New York Philharmonic. Students not yet in high school but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity may also audition.

For information about audition requirements, visit www.hbms.org or contact the Orchestra's Manager, Mark Kushnir at festivalorchestra@hbms.org.