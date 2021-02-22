Arc Stages Presents THEATER TALK WITH JOHN KENRICK

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present Theater Talk with John Kenrick. On Sunday, February 28th at 3 pm, Arc Stages will welcome renowned theater historian John Kenrick to share one of his famous talks, Stephen Sondheim: Worlds to Change, Worlds to Win.

All tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206



John combines a passion for entertainment history with the practical know-how earned while working on stage productions at every level from amateur to Broadway. He gives talks on theatre and film history, has appeared in numerous documentaries, and is the author of Musicals101.com, The Complete Idiot's Guide to Amateur Theatricals, and the popular textbook Musical Theatre: A History.

John speaks on literally hundreds of topics related to musical theatre and classic films. His schedule has run the gamut from universities and adult education programs to luxury liners and the NYC Fringe Festival. He has given talks for The Classic Stage Company, The York Theatre, New York's Jewish Museum, The 92nd Street Y, The Philadelphia Theatre Company, and The Museum of the City of New York. He has taught at New York University's Steinhardt School, The New School University, Marymount College Manhattan and The Philadelphia University of the Arts, and lectured at Wagner College, Molloy College and Pace University.

John also served as personal assistant to six Tony-winning producers, and assisted in the management of numerous national tours, including Damn Yankees with Jerry Lewis, Crazy for You, Victor/Victoria, Jekyll & Hyde and Busker Alley.