Antrim Playhouse Presents FALSETTOS

Antrim Playhouse, Rockland County's longest running community theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical, FALSETTOS. Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm from March 25th to April 10th. Antrim resumes their 84th season after the COVID shutdown with the hilarious, heartbreaking, and utterly unique, FALSETTOS - a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball, and AIDS, and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

FALSETTOS, written by William Finn and James Lapine, follows the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian neighbors from next door. Originally presented as individual one acts Off-Broadway - March of the Falsettos in 1981 and Falsettoland in 1990 - the combined acts premiered on Broadway as FALSETTOS in 1992 and was most recently revived in 2016.

Cal Chiang directs and choreographs this musical exploration of the infinite possibilities making up the modern family. In describing the show, Chiang said: "Garnering seven Tony Award nominations and winning awards for Best Book and Best Original Score, FALSETTOS is a very special piece of musical theatre. It provides an evening of humor, poignancy, tragedy, and joy. Welcome to 1979! It is time to meet seven vulnerable, quirky, loveable people as they navigate through life, loss, and relationships in the middle of a mysterious epidemic. They live in a world still coming of age, where love is not a crime and can tell a million stories." Music Direction is by Steve Bell; Set Design by David W. Julin; Set Construction by Ralph Felice; Lighting Design by Mike Gnazzo; Costumes by Catherine Brunelle; Stage Manager is Dana Duff.

FALSETTOS is produced by Jim Guarasci and Doreen DiBenedetto. Guarasci said "This show is an amazing collaboration of sheer talent. The stellar cast and fabulous crew of designers and production staff present this beautiful musical that will leave you breathless. Gracing the Antrim stage, this Tony Award-winning musical that is brilliantly sung and acted and full of love is not to be missed."

FALSETTOS stars Edward Van Saders as Marvin, Jon Huston as his lover Whizzer, Lisa Spielman as his wife Trina, Jeff Parsons as their psychiatrist Mendel, Jake Ellengold as their son Jason, and Grace Kelly Kretzman and Alexa Kelly as Dr. Charlotte and Cordelia.

Tickets are available at www.antrimplayhouse.com. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $23 for Seniors, and $15 for Students/Military. All audience members must be masked and show proof of vaccination. Antrim Playhouse is located at 15 Spook Rock Road in Wesley Hills, New York.