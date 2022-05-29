Ancram Opera House Searches for Local Storytellers for REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES

Ancram Opera House seeks local storytellers for its popular series REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES, which will take place on Saturday, June 25 at 8 pm in The Hilltop Barn at the Roeliff Jansen Park in Hillsdale, NY.

Interested participants can email a story summary to paul@ancramoperahouse.org. The deadline to submit stories is Monday, June 6. All stories must be true, experienced first-hand by the storyteller, and run no more than 15 minutes.

Ancram Opera House Director Paul Ricciardi created REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES in 2016, and now conducts storytelling workshops throughout the region, including an ongoing residency at Taconic Hills Central School District.

"REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES has become an audience favorite that we produce twice a year" said Ricciardi. "It seems that now, more than ever, people have a deep need to listen to, and tell stories."

Ricciardi works with storytellers to help them prepare their stories for the stage. "The goal is not to create a polished monologue, but to allow the spontaneity of a real-life story to shine through," he said.

The Roeliff Jansen Park Hilltop Barn, where REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES will take place, is located at 116 Old Route 22, Hillsdale, NY, across from the Roeliff Jansen Community Library. Ancram Opera House is located at 1330 County Route 7, in Ancram. For more information visit www.ancramoperahouse.org.