Adam Pascal Will Direct THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arc Stages

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Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages has announced that Broadway performer Adam Pascal will direct its upcoming Next Stage production of The Last Five Years. This expands upon Pascal's directing career, which also includes a production of Dear Evan Hansen hitting the stage at Harbour Lights Theatre in Massachusetts in August, as BroadwayWorld previously announced.

Pascal is best known for originating the iconic role of Roger in the original Broadway production of Rent, a performance he reprised in the acclaimed film adaptation. His celebrated career has also included starring roles in Aida, Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!, Pretty Woman: The Musical, and numerous concert appearances around the world.

With Pascal at the helm, Arc Stages' production of Jason Robert Brown's beloved contemporary musical promises to bring fresh insight, emotional depth, and artistic excellence to this unforgettable story of love, ambition, and heartbreak.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Adam Pascal to the Arc Stages family," said Artistic Director Adam David Cohen. "His artistry, experience, and passion for storytelling make him the perfect director to bring The Last Five Years to life for our audiences."

Widely regarded as one of the defining voices of contemporary musical theatre, Pascal's involvement marks an exciting milestone for Arc Stages and underscores the company's commitment to creating exceptional theatrical experiences.

Performances of The Last Five Years begin Friday, September 25, 2026 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY. Tickets are $44 for adults and $32 for seniors and students.

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