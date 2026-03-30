Adam Pascal Will Direct DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre

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Harbour Lights Theatre, has announced that Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal will direct its summer production of the Tony Award–winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, running August 6–9 at the Carr Amphitheater in Hingham, Massachusetts.

The production will star Harbour Lights Theatre Artistic Director Mickey White in the title role of Evan Hansen. Additional Broadway casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is a powerful and deeply human story about high school students and their families searching for connection in a world that often feels isolating. At its center is Evan Hansen, a boy who will do almost anything to find his place among his peers.

Pascal first rose to prominence originating the role of Roger in the Broadway production of Rent, directed by Michael Greif who would later go on to direct the Tony Award–winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Pascal now steps into the director’s chair for Harbour Lights Theatre’s production, creating a full-circle moment that connects two defining musicals of a generation.

“It’s a pretty incredible full-circle moment to be directing Dear Evan Hansen after working with Michael Greif on Rent,” said Adam Pascal. “Michael brought such authenticity and emotional truth to the work he directed, and I’m excited to carry that spirit into this production while adding my own perspective. I’m really looking forward to diving into this piece with the company—and the Cape isn’t a bad place to spend the summer either.”

Pascal has recently expanded his career into directing, focusing on regional theater and the development of new works. He previously directed productions of Rent on Long Island and will direct the premiere of Feels Like the First Time—The Foreigner Musical at LIU Post in April 2026.

“Having Adam Pascal direct Dear Evan Hansen is an extraordinary moment for Harbour Lights Theatre,” said White. “Adam helped define a generation of musical theater through his work in Rent, and to have an artist of his caliber guiding this production reflects exactly what Harbour Lights strives to do—bring the spirit and excellence of Broadway to the South Shore while creating meaningful opportunities for both artists and audiences.”

Harbour Lights Theatre’s production of Dear Evan Hansen will run for five performances August 6–9 at the Carr Amphitheater (1 Conservatory Drive, Hingham, MA) with evening performances at 8:00 PM Thursday through Sunday and an additional 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday.