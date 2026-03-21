1-Person Play HIDE to Play at Howland Cultural Center

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The one-person play HIDE will have its one performance on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. at the Howland Cultural Center.

What happens when one man dares to speak the truth his community refuses to face? HIDE, the searing new one-person play written and performed by Jeffrey Doornbos — a longtime member of the internationally renowned Blue Man Group — confronts that question head-on.

Set in a small Midwestern town, HIDE follows a devout parishioner who locks his congregation inside their church to protest its treatment of undocumented members. As the standoff unfolds, he’s forced to reckon not only with his faith and moral responsibility, but with hidden truths about himself.

In an era when silence often feels safer than conviction, HIDE examines the personal toll of courage — and the uneasy boundary between righteousness and recklessness.

The work marks Doornbos’s playwriting debut, directed by Dani Davis, the Emmy Award-winning writer and Tony-nominated Broadway producer known for her emotionally charged storytelling on stage and screen, with dramaturgy by renowned actor and Hudson Valley resident, Shae D'lyn.

Following its first presentation last summer at The Wingéd Monkeys Pieces Project in Hudson, New York — founded by actor/director Shae D’Lyn — HIDE made its way to the United Solo Festival in New York City, where it won Best Fiction, and now lands at the Howland Cultural Center with a bold, intimate new staging.

The show runs roughly 60 minutes, and a Q&A will follow.