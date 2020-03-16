newportFILM postpones all screening events due to Covid-19:

Dear friends of newportFILM,



The health and wellness of our community is our top priority. Given this, newportFILM has postponed all upcoming film screening events until the current health pandemic subsides.



We will continue to follow the latest updates from the Governor's office and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Department of Health. When the time comes, we look forward to the opportunity to again host events with the best in current and impactful documentary films.



We value immensely the generous spirit of our audiences and the incredible work of our community partner organizations across Aquidneck Island. In this time of need, we ask you to do your part towards helping others.



Here are a few ways small ways we think you can make a tremendous impact during this crisis:

Support the work of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and their food pantry, which services all of Newport County. During this critical time, the Center is seeking non-perishable food items such as hearty soups, tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter and vegetables. If you do not feel comfortable leaving your home to make a food donation to the MLK Center, please consider a cash donation to help their operations.



Continue to support local businesses. Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and we encourage you to support small shop-owners and restaurants by purchasing items through their online stores or buying gift cards for later use.

From all of us at newportFILM, thank you for your incredible support. We hope to be back in full swing soon. Please stay healthy and happy until we see you next. Be sure to follow us on social media @newportFilm for recommendations of great docs to stream at home!





Best wishes,



Becca Bertrand

Executive Director



-and-



Andrea van Beuren

Founder + Artistic Director





