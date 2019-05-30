World Premiere Of Dr. Glory Van Scott's The JAZZ GUZZLER Set For June 9 At The Riverside Theatre

Don't miss the World Premiere of Dr. Glory Van Scott's The JAZZ GUZZLERon Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Presented by Dr. Glory's Youth Theatre and The Riverside Theatre at Riverside Church, the special family event is Freeand open to the public.

Featuring Dr. Glory's Youth Theatre and the Urban Strings Columbus Youth Orchestra, The JAZZ GUZZLER is written, produced, directed and choreographed by Dr. Glory Van Scott.

The Jazz Guzzler is a teenage thief, who loves Jazz, but feels that he hasn't any talent to play this incredible and exciting music. This fact upsets him so much that he allows a negative, jealous feeling to guide him in the wrong direction. He develops a quick-silvery Jazz-thieving technique, which enables him to steal Jazz recordings, tapes, videos, and music sheets from the Jazz Loving People in his apartment building. He says, If I can't play this fabulous music, then I'll keep others around me from playing and enjoying it, too.

Fortunately, it is the Blue/Lady/Lady Sheriff, and The Jazz Guzzler's neighbors who intervene and put him on the correct path. They teach him that everyone is born with a talent for something in this life and there is a joyous treasure in searching for and finding it and sharing it with others when you do!"

For more information and to order free tickets for Dr. Glory Van Scott's The JAZZ GUZZLER, which takes place June 9, 2:00 pm, at The Riverside Theatre at Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Avenue in New York City, please click on this Eventbrite link: Dr. Glory's Youth Theatre presents Dr. Glory Van Scott's The JAZZ GUZZLER!







