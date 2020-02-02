WomensWork's Season Of Madness Continues With THE MADWOMAN IN THE VOLVO

WomensWork Theatre Collaborative continues its Season of Madness with a limited run regional premiere of "The Madwoman in the Volvo" by Sandra Tsing Loh, based on her acclaimed memoir of the same title. Not choosing to go quietly into her sixth decade, Sandra and friends set a destination for Burning Man, an annual event of half-nude artistic stoners, where she creates a spectacular midlife blow up. It's a candid, hilarious and enlightening take on one woman's journey as she navigates her way through her middle-age maelstrom.

"It's a humorously honest narrative of women redesigning the way we navigate life's middle-years and meeting it head on," says Joanne Fayan. "The four of us, three performers and one stage manager, are experimenting with collaborative directing which is proving to be really satisfying as we each support each other while adding our own perspective. I am honored that WomensWork could bring this funny and courageous play to Rhode Island audiences."

Joanne Fayan appears as Sandra along with MJ Daly and Paula Faber who juggle multiple characters to round out this story. Fayan and Daly were last seen at WomensWork in the collaborative's inaugural production of "My Left Breast" and Faber appeared in their recent production of "Last Lists of My Mad Mother." Lauren Katherine Pothier is joining WomensWork for the first time, after working with Fayan on Head Trick Theatre's "Queen Margaret".

"The Madwoman in the Volvo" will be presented in the intimate black box theatre at The Artists' Exchange, 50 Rolfe Street, Cranston, Rhode Island, on March 6 and 7 at 7:30pm, and on March 8 at 2:00pm. Seating is limited. General admission tickets are $20; tickets for Seniors (65+) and Students (21 and under) are $15. Tickets are available on-line at www.Artists-Exchange.org.





