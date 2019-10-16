Wilbury Group's New Works Program Studio W Presents RESCUE! OR, THE FISH

The Wilbury Theatre Group's new works development program Studio W announces the limited run of a new play by Resident Playwright Darcie Dennigan, RESCUE! Or, The Fish, with performances scheduled for October 30-November 3 at The Wilbury Theatre Group performance space.



Originally written for The Wilbury Group's Resident Artists, RESCUE! Or, The Fish received a staged reading as part of the company's 2018 Festival of New Works. Now directed by Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short as a workshop production, RESCUE! is a madcap commentary on the hypocrisies' of a society on the precipice of irreversible climate disaster.

RESCUE! Or, The Fish is presented by The Wilbury Group's new works development program Studio W in a workshop production, October 30-November 3 at The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence. Tickets are $10-$20. For the complete performance schedule call 401.400.7100 or online at thewilburygroup.org/rescue-or-the-fish.

"Darcie is an incredibly insightful playwright with a wicked sense of humor," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "It's been an extremely rewarding challenge to work with her and some of our Resident Artists on this piece that is equal parts poetry, art installation, and immersive theatre. For inspiration in staging this play we've looked to the work of German expressionists and episodes of Laugh In, and what we've come up with is a theatre experience quite unlike anything I've ever seen, and we can't wait to share it with our audiences."

It's a mad, mad, mad, mad world and so is a??RESCUE! Or, The Fish. Presented by The Wilbury Group's new works development program Studio W, this wild new play from the imagination of Resident Playwright Darcie Dennigan peels back the collective anxiety about climate change to reveal the absurdity of the present.





