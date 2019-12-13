Wilbury Group Receives Grant For $24,616 From The Champlin Foundation       

The Wilbury Theatre Group announces they are the first-time recipients of a grant from The Champlin Foundation, one of Rhode Island's oldest and most generous supporters of non-profit organizations. The $24,616 grant will support technical upgrades to the Group's Olneyville performance space. In addition to an upgraded sound system and lighting equipment, the grant includes funding for the installation of a new insulated garage door meant to improve the energy efficiency of the performance space.



"For years the incredibly talented designers and creative teams on our productions have made miracles happen with an array of mostly inherited (and often borrowed) sound and lighting equipment," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "We've learned how to light entire productions with clip lights over the years, but this grant from The Champlin Foundation, matched with the generous support of David and Ellen Galkin, on behalf of the Ira S. and Anna Galkin Charitable Trust, and the donors to our year-end giving campaign, will allow us to make a serious investment in improving the technical values in our productions for the first time in our history. We look forward to blowing our audience away with these new production values as we make these upgrades over the course of the next few months!"

The Champlin Foundation approved 198 grants totaling $18 million that will support mission-driven organizations across Rhode Island. The Foundation focuses its grantmaking each year on a diverse range of organizations that focus on community health, youth services and education, social services, historic preservation, conservation, arts and culture, and animal welfare.

In a press release, Executive Director of The Champlin Foundation Nina Stack said: "We are proud to support community-based and frontline nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island. Our state is stronger because of its tight-knit, determined, and passionate community of charities and service providers. This year is particularly exciting because we're able to award grants to 31 first-time recipients. Since 1932, the Champlin Foundation has invested more than half a billion dollars to support capital projects at Rhode Island nonprofit organizations. Over that time, we've helped advance youth development, care for the elderly and sick, preservation of cherished buildings, protection of parkland and open space, and improved access to health care and social services."

For the last 87 years, The Champlin Foundation has awarded more than $575 million to fund capital projects for Rhode Island non-profit organizations. These investments have fostered better medical care, improved education, expanded access to social services, conservation of open spaces, preservation of historic buildings, enrichment of the arts, the advancement of animal welfare and more.

A complete list of 2019 grants awards and grantees is available from The Champlin Foundation here.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You