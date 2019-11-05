Wilbury Group Continues Ninth Season With 2X CLARE BARRON

The Wilbury Theatre Group continues its 2019/20 Main Series season with 2X Clare Barron: Dance Nation / You Got Older, running in rotating rep. November 21 - December 22.

Directed by Angela Brazil (Dance Nation) and Wendy Overly (You Got Older) for The Wilbury Theatre Group, Dance Nation and You Got Older are two very different plays that each showcase the work of the "insanely talented playwright" (New York Times) Clare Barron.

"While her writing often seems to ride on the verge of 'magical realism'," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short, "Clare Barron still manages to be so deeply funny as it is personal and moving. Between the work of Angela, Wendy, and the casts and creative teams that we've assembled, we couldn't be more excited to present the New England area premiers of these two plays from a playwright that is certain to be a major force in the American theatre in the years to come."



2X Clare Barron: Dance Nation / You Got Older are presented in rotating rep. November 21-December 22 at The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence RI. Tickets are $15-$38. For the complete performance schedule call visit The Wilbury Theatre Group online at thewilburygroup.org.

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron's raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers have more than choreography on their minds, because every plié and jeté is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.

A finalist for the 2019 Pultizer Prize for Drama, and with a multigenerational cast of women playing our pre-teen heroines, DANCE NATION is surprisingly funny, ambitious, and full of heart.

Just when you think things couldn't get any worse, life finds a way. Dumped by her boyfriend, fired from her job, and now back home taking care of her dad, Mae's having a rough year. And as if that weren't enough, there's this weird rash and a fantasy cowboy that just won't leave her alone.

In this bawdy, irreverent and touching new play, up-and-coming playwright Clare Barron masterfully blends reality and fantasy in this hilarious and moving dark comedy about falling apart when you're trying to put your life together.





