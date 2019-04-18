Wilbury Group Announces FUN(d) HOME Gala

Providence invited toFUN(d) HOME: The 2019 Wilbury Group GalaThe Wilbury Theatre Group announces annual fundraising event for May 4, 2019 Providence, RI April 15, 2019 -The Wilbury Theatre Group is proud to present our annual fundraising event, FUN(d) HOME: The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala. This one-of-a-kind fundraising event is taking place on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 in our Olneyville performance space at 40 Sonoma Court, Providence, RI 02909.

Since 2010 The Wilbury Theatre Group has been committed to the pursuit of creative excellence and the highest level of artistic expression, welcoming multiple modes of performance and collaboration with a diverse group of ground-breaking artists, and providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives, with performances that tackle a wide range of contemporary themes and incubate new ideas through clear storytelling and artistic innovation.

The event begins at 6:00pm with an exclusive sponsor and VIP cocktail reception. Ushered into the theater by members of the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada, VIP guests will enjoy performances from Wilbury artists, and a sneak peek at The Wilbury Group's upcoming production of Fun Home while enjoying drinks at an open bar, alluring eats fromFire Works Catering, and a complimentary raw bar. During the VIP reception, the inaugural Arthur Richter Spirit of Giving Award will be presented to the man himself Arthur Richter in recognition for his unparalleled support for the performing arts in Rhode Island over the years.

For the main event beginning at 7:30pm, The Nick Sanfilippo Trio starts the party by with their live funk and hip-hop stylings before turning the mic over to Providence DJ duo and local legends Micah Jackson (a.k.a Micah Salkind and Jackson Morley) for their PB & Jams mashup of soul, house, and all-around awesomeness. Guests enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar, while desserts by local purveyors sweeten the deal.

At 9:30pm, we present the 5th annual Kerry Callery Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts to local film and theater actor Richard Donelly in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the arts.

Proceeds will support The Wilbury Theatre Group in its mission to provide Providence's diverse community with affordable and accessible performing arts through its education and public outreach programs, as well as improvements to our new performance space at 40 Sonoma Court, Providence.

This season has been a landmark season for The Wilbury Group, says Artistic Director Josh Short. Looking back we've seen tremendous growth in both our performances and our community outreach programs, and nowhere is that more evident than in the continued work on our performance space. With the generous support of David and Ellen Galkin, we're looking forwarding to recognizing our dear friend Richard Donelly for his many valuable contributions to the stage over the years, including our own. And new this year, we're thrilled to introduce a new award recognizing the generosity of Arthur Richter, a former Board Member with the Group and a supporter responsible for so much of our growth over the years."

The Wilbury Group enriches the Rhode Island theater community with the highest quality professional theatre that simultaneously engages, inspires and provokes thought among audiences throughout New England. FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala is a sneak peek into the renderings and collaborations of The Wilbury Theatre Group and what it brings to the local Providence community.

General admission tickets are $45 per person, VIP tickets are $85 per person. Spots are limited for the 6pm VIP reception and are complimentary for sponsors. Discount $20 General Admission tickets are available for Students and Artists. Tickets are available atwww.thewilburygroup.org/fund-home-gala





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You