WRITE HERE! WRITE NOW! Student Playwriting Competition Now Accepting Submissions 

Trinity Rep's 12th annual Write Here! Write Now! playwriting competition for New England high school students is now accepting submissions. Write Here! Write Now! invites students in grades 9-12 to submit up to two original ten-minute plays via the application form at trinityrep.com/whwn. Winning plays will be performed at Trinity Rep at a free public reading featuring local actors on May 2, 2023. The submission deadline is March 1, 2023 at 11:59 pm, and winners will be announced on April 7, 2023.

"Write Here! Write Now! holds a special place at Trinity Rep, and we look forward to this tradition every year," Education Programs Coordinator Joi Wright said. "By entering this program, high school students from all over New England have the opportunity to explore what it means to tell a story, the process of working with a dramaturg, and seeing their original plays produced and performed on Trinity Rep's stage. I am always so overjoyed by all of the hard work and dedication that students put into Write Here! Write Now! Having the opportunity to witness their progress and growth as young playwrights is one of the many highlights of the entire competition."

Write Here! Write Now! is a part of the wide range of educational programs at Trinity Rep. Creative writing, English, and theater teachers from all New England high schools are encouraged to incorporate playwriting into their classroom curriculum. Trinity Rep provides lesson plans to support this opportunity. Whether students complete their plays independently or as part of a class, they may submit up to two 10-minute plays free of charge to the Write Here! Write Now! competition.

Each year, four winners are selected with at least one winner from a Providence, RI school. Resources for teachers, including a guide for bringing the Write Here! Write Now! curriculum into the classroom, are available on Trinity Rep's website.

Scripts are adjudicated through a blind evaluation process by Trinity Rep's educational and artistic staff as well as by guests from the community. Every play that is submitted will receive feedback to aid in the development of the student's creative voice.

Finally, four winning plays will receive advanced feedback through an in-depth dramaturgical review of the students' scripts. Each winner will be awarded a scholarship to any Trinity Rep Young Actors Studio after-school class, and 20 free tickets to a Project Discovery student matinee performance during the 2023-24 Season for their school. Every winning student will then have their 10-minute play presented by professional actors at a staged reading at Trinity Rep on May 2, 2023.

