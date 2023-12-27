Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? comes to The Gamm Theatre in January

The play runs January 25-February 18.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Dazzles at PPAC Photo 1 Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Dazzles at PPAC
Review: Wilbury Offers Compelling INDECENT Photo 2 Review: Wilbury Offers Compelling INDECENT
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 3 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Rhode Island Awards; NEWSIES, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Stadium Theat Photo 4 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Rhode Island Awards; NEWSIES, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Stadium Theatre & More Lead!

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? comes to The Gamm Theatre in January

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre opens the new year with Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? next month.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? runs January 25-February 18 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $55-$65; preview performances (January 25-28) just $38. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-wish tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/virginia

Steve Kidd, who directed Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children last season at The Gamm, returns to helm this production. Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella and veteran Gamm actor Jeanine Kane (Grace in Faith Healer) are George and Martha, the bitter, aging couple at the center of Albee’s Tony Award-winning play. Gunnar Manchester (Maks in Ironbound) and Gabrielle McCauley (Urzula in Describe the Night) are their young houseguests, unwittingly drawn into a boozy evening of wild barbs and a fracturing marriage.

Kidd called Whose Afraid of Virginia Woolf? “one of the most important American plays of all time because, among other things, it was the first of its kind to make us laugh, cry and question often all at the same time.”

“Our incredible cast and designers are fashioning an experience that brings this singular play of the past to the present with remarkable clarity, hilarity and urgency,” Kidd said. “It is personal, powerful, startlingly current and as shocking as the original production of 1962. To spend an evening with the dysfunctional duo of George and Martha and their guests in the small, intimate space of The Gamm will be a roller-coaster ride through love, loss, belly-laughs, gasps and edge-of-your seat entertainment.”

ABOUT WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?

From its Tony Award-winning debut for best play (1963) to its many revivals on the Modern Stage, Edward Albee’s masterful 3-act play is an explosively comedic and harrowing masterpiece. On the heels of a university faculty party, middle-aged professor George and his wife, Martha, invite campus newcomers Nick and Honey over for drinks. What starts as harmless patter escalates to a full night of vicious, booze-fueled barbs, as the unwitting young couple is drawn into their hosts’ all-out marital warfare. By sunrise, all secrets are laid bare and none of them will ever be the same. A landmark of the American theater and arguably Albee’s best work, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? explores the illusions we create in the face of painful truths and life’s uncertainty.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Rhode Island Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Rhode Island Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Cotuit Center for the Arts Adds Three New Shows To Winter 2024 Lineup Photo
Cotuit Center for the Arts Adds Three New Shows To Winter 2024 Lineup

Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced the organization's schedule for upcoming events.

3
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Dazzles at PPAC Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Dazzles at PPAC

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, debuted in Boston in 2018, and seems like an incredibly logical adaptation of a wildly successful musical film.  The stage version, showing at PPAC through December 31, hews very closely to the film in terms of plot and the bigger musical numbers, but also adds some new songs and showcases some exceptional sets and lighting that really make this production feel new on the stage.  While jukebox musicals can feel tedious, this is a refreshing re-envisioning that sparkles with well-chosen songs and outstanding vocal performances.

4
World Premiere of LA BROA (BROAD STREET) Comes to Trinity Rep Photo
World Premiere of LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) Comes to Trinity Rep

Trinity Repertory Company’s first production of 2024 will be the world premiere of La Broa’  (Broad Street) by Orlando Hernández, inspired by “Latino History of Rhode Island: Nuestras Raíces,' oral histories collected by Marta V. Martínez.

More Hot Stories For You

Cotuit Center for the Arts Adds Three New Shows To Winter 2024 LineupCotuit Center for the Arts Adds Three New Shows To Winter 2024 Lineup
World Premiere of LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) Comes to Trinity RepWorld Premiere of LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) Comes to Trinity Rep
Wilbury Theatre Group to Present HIR By Taylor Mac This WinterWilbury Theatre Group to Present HIR By Taylor Mac This Winter
Brett Goldstein Announces Live Show THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE At Providence Performing Arts Center, March 28Brett Goldstein Announces Live Show THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE At Providence Performing Arts Center, March 28

Videos

The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Ain't Too Proud in Rhode Island Ain't Too Proud
Providence Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Rhode Island To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
Moulin Rouge! in Rhode Island Moulin Rouge!
Providence Performing Arts Center (12/19-12/31)
A Christmas Carol in Rhode Island A Christmas Carol
Trinity Repertory Company (11/09-12/31)
Chashmay.Pk in Rhode Island Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
La Broa' (Broad Street) in Rhode Island La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song in Rhode Island FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song
The Strand Ballroom and Theatre (3/15-3/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You