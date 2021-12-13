Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; The Players at Barker Playhouse's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Leads Best Play!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patricia Hawkridge - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 65%

Kevin Thibault - WAR OF THE WORLDS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 22%

Jude Pescatello - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 7%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Keri Boisclair - ALMOST, MAINE 47%

Christin L. Goff - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 18%

Rebecca Maxfield - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 15%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Mike Daniels - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 51%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 22%

Audrey Dubois - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 18%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Rebello - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 59%

Donna Gorham - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 41%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tiffani Barbour - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 45%

Merrill Peiffer - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 32%

Lexie Dorsett Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 23%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Carol Schlink - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 28%

Janette Talento-Ley - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 24%

MJ Daly - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Lisa King - ALMOST, MAINE 31%

Bill Bullard - ALMOST, MAINE 11%

John Sheppard - ALMOST, MAINE 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Joe Wilson Jr - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 52%

Jamie Dufault - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) - Colonial Theatre 32%

Stephen Thorne - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 16%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 70%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 30%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 79%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 21%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Clement - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 56%

Dan Clement - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 27%

Chris Perrotti - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 17%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ALMOST, MAINE 52%

DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 19%

MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Al Bundonis - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 40%

Jesse Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 33%

Sara Bartoszek - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeremiah Clapp - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare - Colonial Theatre 26%

Geoff White - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 22%

Mark Carter - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 21%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Pooja Usgaonkar - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 40%

Tobias Wilson - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 40%

Victor Neto - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 19%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 53%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 22%

CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 21%