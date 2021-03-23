Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rhode Island Youth Theatre Virtual Choir Debuts Music Video For Original Song 'Guide Me Home'

The teen choir includes, Emmaline Hall, Amalia Leguizamo, Brynn Linde, Molly Wren, Anna Blaney, Sadie Swanson,  Caroline Cronin, and more!

Mar. 23, 2021  

Today, Rhode Island Youth Theatre Virtual Choir (RIYT) debuted its music video for an original song "Guide Me Home,'' composed by three teens for the company's Ghost Light Project. The song was written as a tribute to the performing arts community and an expression of how this pandemic has impacted teens.

Check it out below!

This project was supported by a grant made available to RIYT through the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.

The creative team includes: Tom Fitzgerald (Age -17), Sadie Swanson (Age-14), Molly Wren (Age-16), for music and lyrics. They were joined by Sean Deschamps (Cello), Sofija Sibinovic (Harp), Nikita Zabinski (Piano), Helena Widmann (music director), Nikita Zabinski and Alexander Davis (age 17) (music arrangements), and Nikita Zabinski (audio engineer + video editor).

The teen choir includes, Emmaline Hall, Amalia Leguizamo, Brynn Linde, Molly Wren, Anna Blaney, Sadie Swanson, Caroline Cronin, Marsha-Rose Czepyha, Sayuri Lakhkar, Payton Mays, Jessica Jo Richards, Mia Schenenga, Alexander Davis, Thomas Fitzgerald, Jacob Rademacher, and Christian Sullivan.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Morgan James
Morgan James
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet

Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories
Spectrum Theater Ensemble Announces Mario Gomez As New Executive Director Photo

Spectrum Theater Ensemble Announces Mario Gomez As New Executive Director

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Leonard Slatkin And Jennifer Frautschi on Mar Photo

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Leonard Slatkin And Jennifer Frautschi on March 20

Ocean State Ballet Launches in Providence Photo

Ocean State Ballet Launches in Providence

The Wilbury Theatre Group Announces the Release of GOD TALKS TO AN AGNOSTIC Photo

The Wilbury Theatre Group Announces the Release of GOD TALKS TO AN AGNOSTIC


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kristin Chenoweth & Lindsay Heather Pearce Join Boys & Girls Aid's FOSTERING FUTURES Event
  • Portland Opera Presents JOURNEYS TO JUSTICE
  • Hand2Mouth Presents DISTANCIAS
  • Experience Theatre to Present 2021 WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL