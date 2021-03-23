VIDEO: Rhode Island Youth Theatre Virtual Choir Debuts Music Video For Original Song 'Guide Me Home'

Today, Rhode Island Youth Theatre Virtual Choir (RIYT) debuted its music video for an original song "Guide Me Home,'' composed by three teens for the company's Ghost Light Project. The song was written as a tribute to the performing arts community and an expression of how this pandemic has impacted teens.

Check it out below!

This project was supported by a grant made available to RIYT through the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.

The creative team includes: Tom Fitzgerald (Age -17), Sadie Swanson (Age-14), Molly Wren (Age-16), for music and lyrics. They were joined by Sean Deschamps (Cello), Sofija Sibinovic (Harp), Nikita Zabinski (Piano), Helena Widmann (music director), Nikita Zabinski and Alexander Davis (age 17) (music arrangements), and Nikita Zabinski (audio engineer + video editor).

The teen choir includes, Emmaline Hall, Amalia Leguizamo, Brynn Linde, Molly Wren, Anna Blaney, Sadie Swanson, Caroline Cronin, Marsha-Rose Czepyha, Sayuri Lakhkar, Payton Mays, Jessica Jo Richards, Mia Schenenga, Alexander Davis, Thomas Fitzgerald, Jacob Rademacher, and Christian Sullivan.