Trinity Repertory Company Announces New Resident Company Member

Trinity Repertory Company announces that longtime collaborator Jackie Davis will join the theater's resident artistic company. Jackie has worked with Trinity Rep as a performer and teaching artist for a number of years, and the organization is thrilled to see her take on a more active role in the theater beginning this fall.

Established in 1964, Trinity Rep's resident artistic company is among the oldest in the country and has long been an important part of the organization's core values. Its members are actors, directors, writers, and educators whose diverse talents and abilities shape Trinity Rep's artistic endeavors. New plays premiered at the theater are frequently written with resident company members in mind and developed with their input throughout the workshop process. Jackie's addition to the company brings the group's membership to 20 artists.

"Jackie Davis has become such an important part of our artistic community here in Providence and Rhode Island in the last several years, so it was natural to invite her to join Trinity Rep's company," Artistic Director Curt Columbus said. "Jackie is a consummate theater artist - actor, director, teacher and so much more. We are very fortunate to have her as a part of our artistic family."

ABOUT Jackie Davis

Jackie Davis is a New England-based theater artist who has performed in Trinity Rep's recent productions of Fairview (Jasmine), Radio Golf (Mame), A Tale of Two Cities (Jacques One/Ensemble), Marisol (Woman With Furs), and black odyssey (Benevolence). This season, she will portray Margaret in The Inheritance. Jackie has also performed at The Gamm Theatre, The Wilbury Theatre Group, SpeakEasy Stage, The Lyric Stage Company, Huntington Theatre Company, and Gloucester Stage. She can be seen in Greta Gerwig's 2019 film Little Women as abolitionist Susan Robbins.

In addition to her acting credits, Jackie is an accomplished director and choreographer with credits including Antigonx, Ruined, Race, and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf. Jackie serves on the movement faculty of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program and is a teaching artist in Trinity Rep's education department. Jackie was the founding director of the New Urban Theatre Lab.

"Since and before black odyssey, I've felt a kinship with Trinity Rep," Jackie said. "It's been wonderful to be recognized and officially be taken into the fold. I've felt the embrace and love from everyone at Trinity Rep for the longest time, so it feels like I'm coming home."