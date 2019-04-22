Trinity Rep Announces Sensory Friendly Plus! Performance Of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

In support of its commitment to theater for all, Trinity Repertory Company announces its May 11, 2:00 pm Sensory-Friendly Plus! performance of Little Shop of Horrors. Designed to meet the needs of children and adults on the autism spectrum, and/or individuals with sensory processing disorders or other cognitive disabilities, this sensory-friendly performance features modified sound, lighting and other adjustments. Patrons are invited to make sounds, enter and exit as needed during the performance and enjoy the show with their families, as well as a meet your seat an hour prior to the performance, and a prologue 30 minutes prior, which gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the production. This performance will also include American Sign Language interpreters. More information about the Sensory-Friendly Plus! performances can be found at www.trinityrep.com/sensoryfriendly. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (401) 351-4242.

A strange and unusual plant seems like just the thing to save a beleaguered Skid Row flower shop and its hapless employees, Seymour and Audrey. But when that plant turns out to feed only on blood and is inclined toward world-domination, well things get a little messy.

Trinity Rep has long offered special sensory-friendly performances of A Christmas Carol, and beginning with the 2017-18 Season added sensory-friendly performances for all of its productions, including a sensory-friendly subscription series. This addition is rooted in Trinity Rep's belief in creating accessible theater for all. In addition to being fully accessible, Trinity Rep also offers three Open Captioned performances for each show. Sensory Friendly Plus! only happens twice a year, with A Christmas Carol and our spring musical.

Dan Boyle and Daniel Perkins, Trinity Rep's sensory-friendly consultants explain their process of preparing for the sensory-friendly performance with Dan Boyle saying, We watch each performance and we curate a list of triggering items for all who come to see the shows. Daniel Perkins adds, To alert patrons to the triggers, there's a red light on either side of the stage that lights before a tense moment. It's to prepare patrons who may want to cover their ears, their eyes, or leave the room should they feel uncomfortable.

Based on a 1960 film titled, The Little Shop of Horrors, the musical Little Shop of Horrors debuted off-off-Broadway in 1982, and quickly moved to an off-Broadway production that ran for five years. It was the highest-grossing production in off-Broadway history when it closed its initial run in 1987. The stage version inspired the 1986 movie musical starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin.

The musical is written by Howard Ashman (book and lyrics) and Alan Menken (music), whose other works include Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.





