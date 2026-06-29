DANCING FOURTH by Ballet RI to Offer Free Outdoor Performance at Waterplace Park

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Ballet RI will present “Dancing Fourth” a free outdoor performance at the Basin Stage at Waterplace Park on July 4th from 6:00–6:40 PM. Enjoy excerpts from audience-favorite works such as Yury Yanowsky's Fading Creatures and the world premiere of “250th Celebration”, created in honor of America's 250th anniversary and sponsored by the RI250 Commission. Also taking the stage is School of Ballet RI student, Karli Wilkinson performing what recently earned her the Gold Medal at the esteemed Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ballet competition.

"Dance has a unique ability to bring people together across generations, and we're honored to be part of Rhode Island's celebration of America's 250th anniversary. 'Dancing Fourth' is our invitation to the community to experience the joy, artistry, and shared spirit of this historic occasion. We look forward to celebrating with audiences of all ages in the heart of Providence." - Kathleen Breen Combes, Ballet RI Artistic Executive Director

"Dancing Fourth" takes its place within a full day of free Independence Day programming across downtown Providence, as WaterFire Providence and the RI250 Commission present Commemorating 250 Years of American Independence. The day runs from noon to midnight and builds toward the lighting of WaterFire at sunset, with stops along the way including a rare public viewing of Rhode Island's three copies of the Declaration of Independence at the State House, a concert by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, and a community-wide procession and sing-along at the river's edge. "Dancing Fourth" is free and open to all; no tickets or reservations are required.

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