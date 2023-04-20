Theatre By The Sea Announces Box Office Opening For 2023 Summer Season

Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced the opening of the box office for single tickets sales for the 2023 Summer Season, celebrating 90 Years of Theatre By The Sea. Beginning on Friday, April 28 (online only) and Sunday, April 30 (in person) patrons may purchase tickets to Theatre By The Sea's Monday Concerts and Events, the Children's Festival, and any or all of the following four exciting musicals:

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra: From the king of swing to the Rat Pack, Ol' Blue Eyes charmed his way into the hearts of millions.

Celebrate the pivotal moments of Sinatra's remarkable five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits. Four performers sing more than 50 classics such as "I've Got the World on a String," "Fly Me to the Moon," and "New York, New York." Experience the elegance of "The Chairman of the Board" as you're transported back to the era of supper clubs, vintage Las Vegas, and the perfect martini. My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra will be presented from May 24 - June 11, 2023.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: From teenage songwriter from Brooklyn, to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King's inspiring true story.

Featuring unforgettable classics such as "You've Got a Friend," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Natural Woman," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up On The Roof," and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be presented from June 14 - July 8, 2023.

The Bodyguard: Based on the smash hit 1992 film, The Bodyguard follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible Whitney Houston classics including "Queen of the Night," "So Emotional," "One Moment in Time," "Saving All My Love," "Run to You," "I Have Nothing," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and one of the biggest selling songs of all time - "I Will Always Love You." The Bodyguard will be presented from July 12 - August 5, 2023

Jersey Boys: Get ready for the international sensation Jersey Boys to take over Theatre By The Sea! They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard...and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony Award for "Best Musical," Jersey Boys features the legendary top ten hits "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)." Jersey Boys will be presented from August 9 - September 10, 2023.

Previews for all productions are scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 pm and Thursday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm. Opening weekend performances will be held on Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 and 7:00 pm.

All other performances will be held Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and Sundays at 5:00 pm. Additional matinee performances will be held on Wednesday, June 7, Wednesday, July 5, Wednesday, August 2, and Wednesday, September 6 at 2:00 pm.

The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets range in price from $62.00 - $88.00 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Online sales begin Friday, April 28, with the box office window opening on Sunday, April 30 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. Beginning Monday, May 1, the box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm.

The Monday Concerts and Events series will include Italian Bred starring actress and comedienne Candice Guardino, Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America featuring The Cookies and Back in Time, Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Concert Series starring Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel and hosted by SiriusXM Radio's Seth Rudetsky, and A Broadway Celebration starring four Broadway veterans. Performances are scheduled for Monday evenings at 7:30 pm on June 26, July 24, July 31, August 28. Ticket prices start at $40. The 2023 Children's Festival, which will take place on select Friday mornings at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon will feature performances of Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Jr., Magician David Garrity, Casey Carle's BubbleMania! and Comedy Juggler Bryson Lang. Tickets are $15.

For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 90 years of summer theatre at its best!

*All shows subject to change.