Theatre By The Sea Announces Additional Concerts For 2021 Summer Concert Series

Theatre By The Sea's owner and producer Bill Hanney, who recently announced the return of entertainment at the historic seaside playhouse, has announced the addition of three new concerts.

"We are thrilled to be adding three concerts featuring five sensational Broadway performers," said Bill Hanney. "Now that we are able to open the theatre, I intend to fill it up with as much entertainment as possible!"

Newly added performers include Nicholas Rodriguez whose Broadway and National Tour credits include Tarzan and The Sound of Music (Captain von Trapp). Nicholas has also appeared off-Broadway, at Carnegie Hall and regionally in numerous productions. Television credits include "Tommy," "Madam Secretary," and Nick Chavez on ABC's "One Life to Live" (GLAAD Award). Nicholas Rodriguez will be performing an evening of love songs from pop and Broadway composers, including Sting, Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Wonder, Rodgers and Hammerstein, John Denver, and more.

All is Fair in Love with Nicholas Rodriguez will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 17 at 8:00 pm.

Direct from the stage of Broadway's 54 Below, and chosen one of the top New York Shows of 2018 by Broadway Divas Jana Robbins, (Gypsy, I Love My Wife, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), and Theatre By The Sea alum Haley Swindal, (Chicago, Jekyll and Hyde, Sweeney Todd), join forces for an unforgettable evening with We Just Move On! - The Songs of Kander and Ebb. Full of showbiz, chutzpah, and a whole lotta heart, these brassy broads will take you through the Kander and Ebb songbook, putting their stamp on songs from hit shows such as Chicago, Cabaret, The Rink, and Flora the Red Menace, to create an unforgettable evening. Don't miss seeing these two Broadway divas reunite for an entertaining, illuminating, and emotion-filled evening celebrating friendship, and family, and love!

We Just Move On! - The Songs of Kander and Ebb with Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal will be at Theatre By The Sea on Saturday, July 24 at 8:00 pm.

On Friday, July 30, the husband and wife team of Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer will bring their show Opening Up to the Matunuck stage. Originally from Boston, Matt grew up on showtunes and Boston sports. He studied theatre before heading to NYC and made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning production of Hair with Tony-winner Diane Paulus at the helm. He continued with the production "across the pond" in the West End in the role of "Woof" and then launched the 1st National US Tour and returned to Broadway in the "Summer of Love" revival of Hair. More recently, Matt appeared on Broadway in Waitress opposite Tony-winner Jessie Mueller, two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz, and seven-time Grammy nominee, and the show's composer, Sara Bareilles. He then toured the country with Waitress opposite his real life wife, Christine Dwyer.

Christine, who is also from the Boston area, attended The Hartt School, where she earned a BFA in musical theatre and immediately booked the role of Maureen in RENT and toured the US, Canada and Japan. After moving to NYC, she booked the 2nd National Tour of Wicked understudying the role of Elphaba and eventually took over the role. Following the tour, Christine made her Broadway debut as Elphaba and was honored to play the role for President Obama. In 2016 Christine opened the first national tour of Finding Neverland and more recently starred opposite John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Victor Dixon in the Emmy and Grammy-winning "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE" on NBC. Christine was last seen in the National Tour of Waitress as Jenna.

Opening Up with Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 30 at 8:00 pm.

Performances for the 2021 Summer Concert Series will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings in July at 8:00 pm. Additional dates/performers to be announced. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $52 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are currently on sale online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Saturday by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

AT A GLANCE

PRODUCTION: 2021 Summer Concert Series

CURRENT DATES: July 9-July 31

WHERE: Theatre By The Sea

364 Card's Pond Road

Wakefield, RI

PERFORMANCES: Hindsight's 2020

Nicolas King

Friday, July 9 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 pm

On the Funny Side of the Street

Poppy Champlin

Friday, July 16 at 8:00 pm

All is Fair in Love

Nicholas Rodriguez

Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 pm

Emily Luther

In Concert

Friday, July 23 at 8:00 pm

We Just Move On!

Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Saturday, July 24 at 8:00 pm

Opening Up

Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer

Friday, July 30 at 8:00 pm

Liz Callaway

In Concert

Saturday, July 31 at 8:00 pm.

TICKET PRICES: $29-$52 (additional fees may apply)

Group Discounts Available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112

TICKETS: www.theatrebythesea.com

(401) 782-TKTS (8587)