Theatre By The Sea Announces 2022 Children's Festival

In celebration of 89 Years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), the summer schedule has been announced for Theatre By The Sea's 2022 Children's Festival. Performances will be held on select Fridays in July and August. Sponsored by The Original Vanilla Bean, the Children's Festival schedule features the following performances:

July 8 - Li Liu: Traditions of Chinese Acrobats

Spend an unforgettable summer morning with acrobat Li Liu as she performs amazing stunts and tricks including balancing, plate spinning, and more! Born in Shenyang, Liu began her acrobatic training at the age of six. She attended the Chinese National Circus School, won a gold medal at the prestigious Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain in Paris before traveling extensively throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia with the Liaoning Acrobatic Troupe. Liu came to the U.S. in 2000 with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus and toured throughout the country. She is a regular on the NBA and WNBA half-time circuits, has been a featured performer on Princess Cruise Line and has appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman. Li Liu's show is a treat for audiences of all ages. Li Liu will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

July 15 - Magician Scott Jameson

See the show audiences are calling "Superb!," "A blast!," and "Heartwarming fun for the whole family." Join magician and juggler Scott Jameson for an extraordinary performance that will have you laughing out loud and perched on the very edge of your seat. Umbrellas will be plucked from thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and the audience will travel through time. This show is not to be missed! Magician Scott Jameson will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

July 29 - Disney's Frozen Jr. presented by Camp Theatre By The Sea students

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Frozen Jr. will be presented at 10:00 am, 12:00 noon, and 2:00 pm.

August 5 - Robert Clarke: Magician/Juggler

Audience favorite Robert Clarke has the uncanny ability to capture the young and old with his fun filled family show. Always high energy and fast paced, Robert brings the audience on a roller coaster of belly laughs and cheers. Each show is family friendly and is always audience interactive with both kids and adults. Robert Clarke will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

August 12 - Go Home Tiny Monster presented by The Gottabees

After a sudden storm, Sylvie and her loving family of homespun creatures find themselves in need of a new home. Luckily, they have an audience full of people who can help them out! Go Home Tiny Monster is a wildly creative theatrical ode to a community's generosity. The show, told entirely without words, features The Gottabees' signature mix of puppetry, live music, physical theater, and joyously absurd silliness. Go Home Tiny Monster will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

Before or after the show families can enjoy cold drinks, and light bites, which will be available for purchase at the gazebo.

As part of their sponsorship, The Original Vanilla Bean invites those attending Children's Festival performances to bring their post-show Children's Festival tickets to the popular ice cream spot, located at 757 Matunuck Beach Road, Wakefield, to get one free kid's cone with the purchase of an adult cone.

Children's Festival performances will be held at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Single tickets are $13 each, with a discount available for those purchasing a three-show package (not available online). Discount rates are available for groups of 20 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am-5:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon-5:00 pm, (performance days until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Introduce your child to the magic of live theatre this summer at Theatre By The Sea!