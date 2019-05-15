The VETS Presents Kevin James

Kevin James will perform a night of stand-up comedy at The VETS in Providence on Sunday, September 22 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale Friday. For more information visit TheVetsRI.com.



Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS and garnered James an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. James also starred in Hitch opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. Kevin James has had numerous stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix.



Tickets are $72.50 - $42.50 and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com, by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787), or in person at The VETS/PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset St. Box Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm; Saturday 10am - 2pm. Summer hours will take effect June 10 and will vary. Visit TheVetsRI.com/box-office for more info. The VETS is located at One Avenue of the Arts. The VETS on-site box office is only open on show days.





