The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel to be Presented at PPAC

The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel will be coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8P. Tickets go on sale for the Ultimate Queen Celebration on Wednesday, June 2 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787), and online at ppacri.org. Box Office Hours are Monday - Friday, 10A to 5P. Tickets are $69.50 - $29.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available for an additional $50 per ticket price. Any concert goer with an official ticket at any scale can purchase a VIP pass.

Since 2017, Martel has fronted The Ultimate Queen Celebration, an explosive, attention commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems merge with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. Martel and his band perform Queen's greatest hits, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions," "Another One Bites The Dust," "Under Pressure," and "Somebody to Love."