The Rhode Island Philharmonic to Present THE RITE OF SPRING Featuring Violinist James Ehnes

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present The Rite of Spring on Saturday, April 15th, at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

Sascha Goetzel conducts Adams' Tromba Iontana, Britten's Violin Concerto No.1, featuring renowned violinist James Ehnes, and Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring.

Tickets $15 and up available at 401-248-7000 or at tickets.riphil.org. Open Rehearsal on Friday, April 14th, at 5:30, at $20.