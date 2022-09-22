The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Sterling Elliott in TACO Classical Series Opening Night Concert

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Season 2022-23 TACO Classical Series Opening Night concert, Sterling Elliott, on Saturday, October 15th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

Tania Miller conducts Mason's A Joyous Trilogy, Elgar's Cello Concerto featuring cello phenom Sterling Elliott, and Strauss' Also sprach Zarathustra.

Tickets start at $15 and are available, as are season subscriptions, at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org.

Open Rehearsal on Friday, October 14th at 5:30pm at $20 (open seating).