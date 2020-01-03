The Providence Performing Arts Center will Present NEXT STOP BROADWAY

The Next Stop BROADWAY® program, presented by the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), will take place at PPAC, Monday through Friday, August 10 - 14, 2020. This week-long performing arts program consists of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on classic Broadway shows. The staff of Broadway professionals will teach participants ("cast members") songs and choreography from two hit shows from the "Golden Age of Broadway." Cast members will have the opportunity to create their own presentations based on shows from PPAC's upcoming 2020/2021 Broadway Season. In addition to dance and vocal training, the program includes a mid-week "edu-tainmnet" segment, highlighted with film clips of Broadway shows.



Next Stop BROADWAY® will take place at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence. Cast members will gather in the Backstage Wardrobe Room to enjoy their own bagged lunch brought from home each day. Cast members will always be chaperoned by adult teachers and staff members. The week culminates with an "Opening Night" performance on the PPAC stage for family and friends on Friday afternoon followed by a cast party in the Grand Lobby!

Paid registrations are limited to 70 cast members, ages 10 - 17 by August 1, 2020 and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Thirty scholarship spaces are available on a non-competitive basis for children with financial need and an interest in the performing arts. Scholarships will be awarded in April 2020. Registration and scholarships applications can be downloaded at

https://www.ppacri.org/outreach/next-stop-broadway





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You