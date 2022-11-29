The Festival Ballet Providence to Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season
Delightful colorful scenes will grace the Vets stage as this holiday classic will get audiences in the holiday spirit with this mesmerizing performance.
The Festival Ballet Providence, well known for their curated ballet and dance series, educational programs and community outreach returns to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium December 16-24 with their fresh, new The Nutcracker. Delightful colorful scenes will grace the Vets stage as this holiday classic will get audiences in the holiday spirit with this mesmerizing performance.
FBP's production of The Nutcracker features a spectacular tree that grows 38 feet, a charming Nutcracker character designed by Rhode Island favorite Big Nazo Lab, clever magic tricks, vibrant and shimmering costumes, and dozens of delightful young dancers. They will perform alongside the Festival Ballet Providence of world-class resident artists featuring a diverse roster of dancers hailing from around the world and across the United States, all of whom now call Rhode Island home.
The fresh new production is crafted by renowned choreographer and FBP Artistic Curator Yury Yanowsky whose robust career as a Principal Dancer with the Boston Ballet spanned over two decades. Yanowsky's inviting and charming choreography offers a fresh look at the timeless Tchaikovsky classic, incorporating more than 100 children from across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. In a special full circle moment, AJ Maio of Barrington will perform the leading role of The Nutcracker, having grown up performing as Fritz and a Party Boy in FBP's Nutcracker from 2007-2017.
"We are thrilled to bring Rhode Island's very own Nutcracker back to The Vets, fresh off our blockbuster premiere last year. As we continue to settle our production into the newly renovated Vets, boasting beautiful sightlines and warm acoustics, we are thrilled to welcome audiences to a tradition that was greeted with audience and critical acclaim. Showcasing vibrant and inviting choreography by Yury Yanowsky and a children's cast of over 100 young dancers, The Nutcracker is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family."
Tickets to this performance are on sale now at www.festivalballetprovidence.org or www.thevetsri.com.
